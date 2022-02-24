CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
AP Top Political News at 10:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Analysis: Ukraine crisis reshaping Biden’s presidency

US intel predicted Russia’s invasion plans. Did it matter?

Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

EXPLAINER: Deciding when to use ‘invasion’ label in Ukraine

US expels Russia’s No. 2 diplomat at Washington embassy

EXPLAINER: A look at US steps taken, and not, against Russia

Poll: Stark racial gap in views on Black woman on high court

Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

AP source: Oklahoma GOP Sen. Inhofe to announce retirement

