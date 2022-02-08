OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022

High court’s Alabama ruling sparks alarm over voting rights

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’

GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Biden’s pick to combat antisemitism finally gets hearing

Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat

Maryland Gov. Hogan won’t run for Senate, despite GOP push

Opposition to Stacey Abrams unites Georgia’s divided GOP

Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

