CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Being the 1st: What it’s like to make Supreme Court history

Harris acknowledges ‘real possibility of war’ in Europe

China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast

Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up