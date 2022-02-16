AP Top Political News at 11:26 p.m. EST The Associated Press

COVID a wildcard as Biden prepares for State of the Union High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry Granholm to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns Opposition from GOP senator threatens Biden judicial pick Walter Dellinger, influential scholar and lawyer, dies at 80