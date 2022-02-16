OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
AP Top Political News at 11:26 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022

COVID a wildcard as Biden prepares for State of the Union

High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency’s reputation

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry

Granholm to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU

Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

Opposition from GOP senator threatens Biden judicial pick

Walter Dellinger, influential scholar and lawyer, dies at 80

