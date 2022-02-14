AP Top Political News at 9:26 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short Parkland victim’s dad scales crane near White House Tripwire for real…

Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short Parkland victim’s dad scales crane near White House Tripwire for real war? Cyber’s fuzzy rules of engagement Two popular bills, two problems: It’s never easy in Senate Tennessee lawmakers pass ban on instant runoff voting Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension Jill Biden turns Valentine’s Day into lesson for 2nd graders Democrats eye key governors’ races as backstop against GOP Ban on school mask mandates passed by Virginia House Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.