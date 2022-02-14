AP Top Political News at 9:26 p.m. EST

Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short
Parkland victim’s dad scales crane near White House
Tripwire for real war? Cyber’s fuzzy rules of engagement
Two popular bills, two problems: It’s never easy in Senate
Tennessee lawmakers pass ban on instant runoff voting
Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets
Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension
Jill Biden turns Valentine’s Day into lesson for 2nd graders
Democrats eye key governors’ races as backstop against GOP
Ban on school mask mandates passed by Virginia House
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.