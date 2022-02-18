AP Top Political News at 10:25 p.m. EST

Biden faces test of dedication to Ukraine — and democracy
US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York
Biden is ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
National Archives: Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago
Judge rejects effort by Trump to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits
Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as the tension grinds on
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
Race excluded as WH rolls out climate justice screening tool
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.