CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

Republicans eye state courts as next political battlegrounds

Analysis: Ukraine crisis reshaping Biden’s presidency

US intel predicted Russia’s invasion plans. Did it matter?

Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

EXPLAINER: Deciding when to use ‘invasion’ label in Ukraine

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

US expels Russia’s No. 2 diplomat at Washington embassy

EXPLAINER: A look at US steps taken, and not, against Russia

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up