AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

High court’s Alabama ruling sparks alarm over voting rights

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’

GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Biden’s pick to combat antisemitism finally gets hearing

Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat

Maryland Gov. Hogan won’t run for Senate, despite GOP push

Opposition to Stacey Abrams unites Georgia’s divided GOP

Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

Latest News

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

