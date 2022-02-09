AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

High court’s Alabama ruling sparks alarm over voting rights
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks
House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown
Biden’s pick to combat antisemitism finally gets hearing
Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat
Maryland Gov. Hogan won’t run for Senate, despite GOP push
Opposition to Stacey Abrams unites Georgia’s divided GOP
Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.