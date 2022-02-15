OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short

Parkland victim’s dad scales crane near White House

Tripwire for real war? Cyber’s fuzzy rules of engagement

Two popular bills, two problems: It’s never easy in Senate

Tennessee lawmakers pass ban on instant runoff voting

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Jill Biden turns Valentine’s Day into lesson for 2nd graders

Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension

Democrats eye key governors’ races as backstop against GOP

Ban on school mask mandates passed by Virginia House

