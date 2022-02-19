CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 3:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 12:00 AM

Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo’s prisoners could get out

Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

Biden faces test of dedication to Ukraine — and democracy

US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

White House spending targets social justice; criteria vague

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

