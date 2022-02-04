AP Top Political News at 11:27 p.m. EST

OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
February 4, 2022

Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned

Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable

GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe

School lunch rules updated to help ease pandemic disruptions

Biden sees US economy as powering past the pandemic

Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets

US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance

North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down redistricting maps

A hopeful sign? Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks go on

News Corp. hacked, reporters targeted; believed China-linked

