AP Top Political News at 11:27 p.m. EST

Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
School lunch rules updated to help ease pandemic disruptions
Biden sees US economy as powering past the pandemic
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down redistricting maps
A hopeful sign? Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks go on
News Corp. hacked, reporters targeted; believed China-linked
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.