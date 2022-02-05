AP Top Political News at 10:11 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup Looking for evidence? Trust us, Biden administration says History shows every…

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup Looking for evidence? Trust us, Biden administration says History shows every moment counts for Dems’ hold on Senate EXPLAINER: Ukraine not joining NATO so why does Putin worry? Navy says SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president Biden sees US economy as powering past the pandemic Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper drops lawsuit over memoir Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.