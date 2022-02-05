OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
AP Top Political News at 10:11 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Looking for evidence? Trust us, Biden administration says

History shows every moment counts for Dems’ hold on Senate

EXPLAINER: Ukraine not joining NATO so why does Putin worry?

Navy says SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test

Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president

Biden sees US economy as powering past the pandemic

Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper drops lawsuit over memoir

Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned

