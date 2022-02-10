AP Top Political News at 9:21 p.m. EST

Police records complicate Herschel Walker’s recovery story
Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don’t list Trump’s calls
Biden doing ‘deep dive’ on ‘about 4’ high court candidates
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Capitol rioter gets prison as feds reach 100 sentencings
US: Civilian toll in Syria raid may be higher than thought
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone
US buys 600K doses of new COVID antibody awaiting clearance
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
