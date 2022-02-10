AP Top Political News at 9:21 p.m. EST

OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Top photos | Local Olympians
February 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

Police records complicate Herschel Walker’s recovery story

Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don’t list Trump’s calls

Biden doing ‘deep dive’ on ‘about 4’ high court candidates

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Capitol rioter gets prison as feds reach 100 sentencings

US: Civilian toll in Syria raid may be higher than thought

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone

US buys 600K doses of new COVID antibody awaiting clearance

States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

