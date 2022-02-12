OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
AP Top Political News at 10:51 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion

On voting rights, Biden’s power to act on his own is limited

Democratic Senate debates merits of passion vs. pragmatism

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

One eye on midterms, Dems ease up on approach to virus

US evacuating most Ukraine embassy staff over invasion fears

Youngkin apologizes after mixing up Black women lawmakers

Afghans protest US move to unfreeze $3.5B for 9/11 victims

GOP pushes US schools to post all class materials online

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

