AP Top Political News at 6:47 p.m. EST

On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril
Biden’s Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
EXPLAINER: Does Putin’s alert change risk of nuclear war?
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms
Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden speech
Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
EXPLAINER: A look at West’s toughest sanctions yet on Russia
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.