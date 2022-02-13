Advice for Law School Applicants With STEM Backgrounds

Applicants with backgrounds in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — have a leg up in law school…

Applicants with backgrounds in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — have a leg up in law school admissions.

Law is increasingly enmeshed with science and technology, and not just in the burgeoning areas of health law, tech law, patent law and environmental law. From forensic evidence to financial instruments, lawyers must increasingly draw upon scientific knowledge and quantitative skills. Emerging technologies based on automation, machine learning and distributed networks may eventually transform the legal field altogether.

Law applicants with STEM backgrounds are no longer as unusual as they once were, but they still stand out to admissions officers. Law schools seek students who will contribute new perspectives to classes and add expertise to centers, programs and journals in high-tech legal fields.

However, applicants with STEM backgrounds face some unique challenges in an admissions process more geared to graduates in the social sciences and humanities. STEM applicants should consider the following four tips:

— Address a low GPA.

— Steer clear of technical jargon.

— Tie your background to your interest in law.

— Gain relevant experience.

Address a Low GPA

STEM majors tend to have lower grade averages than humanities and social science majors. And those STEM majors who somehow skated through college with spotless transcripts are unlikely to switch gears to pursue a legal career.

Law school admissions officers know that course difficulty and grading curves can vary between schools and among departments. No one will be shocked by a transcript with poor grades in difficult STEM classes like organic chemistry or discrete mathematics.

However, cumulative undergraduate GPA is still given great weight in law school admissions because it correlates with high performance in law school and factors into law school reputation and rankings. Thus, STEM majors with a low GPA may need to address it.

A transcript addendum can give more context to academic underperformance. Recommendation letters from professors, major research papers and personal statements can also help present a fuller picture of academic potential.

Steer Clear of Technical Jargon

If your resume is oriented toward jobs in STEM fields, it may be dense with technical jargon. For example, many software engineers have resumes that detail their coding experience and projects in language illegible to lay readers.

Law schools appreciate work experience. However, they are less interested in the technical challenges you faced than in your level of responsibility, performance under pressure and ability to both work on your own and with others.

To adapt your resume for law school applications, replace technical terms with plain English. Weed out irrelevant specialized skills and qualifications. And consider using your personal statement to explain your professional achievements for readers who may be unfamiliar with your field.

Tie Your Background to Your Interest in Law

Too often, applicants from STEM fields come across as pinballs bouncing between professional fields. They write personal statements that either inadequately explain their commitment to a legal pursuit or neglect their previous experience.

Aim between those two extremes by acknowledging your career pivot but connecting your past pursuits to new career goals. For example, a former premedical student might explain how she realized she was not a good fit for laboratory work or patient care but gained a passion for addressing systemic issues of health care inequality through legal reforms.

Gain Relevant Experience

If all your previous academic and professional experience is in a lab or technology office, then admissions officers may doubt that you have the reading, writing and qualitative research skills needed to handle the rigors of law school.

If you are still in college, add law-related classes to your schedule. If you are in the workforce, enrich your resume through volunteer activities or look for relevant responsibilities at work. Perhaps you could get involved in tasks that involve management, research and analysis, written or oral communications, or writing and implementing company policies.

Overall, the benefits of applying to law school with a STEM background outweigh the challenges. If nothing else, you will have an advantage on science passages on the LSAT.

