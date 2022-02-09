9 best pharmaceutical stocks to buy for income:

These drugmakers all pay 3% or better dividends. As the stock market remains volatile amid elevated inflation in 2022, many…

As the stock market remains volatile amid elevated inflation in 2022, many investors will turn to the pharmaceutical sector for safe-harbor investments because consumers will cut back on nearly any other category before health care during a downturn. The inflation fears causing turmoil in some stocks have long been at play in ever-increasing U.S. health care costs. Since 1980, health care expenditure per capita growth has outpaced overall personal consumption growth in the U.S. As patients, this may be infuriating — but as investors, it’s hard not to like the hefty margins and reliable cash flow that high-priced maintenance drugs can provide. This cash provides drugmakers with steady income that supports regular dividends for shareholders, making pharma an attractive “risk off” bet. If you’re interested in investing in this income-oriented strategy, here are nine top stocks to consider.

AbbVie Inc. (ticker: ABBV)

In 2013, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) spun off its branded biopharmaceutical operations into AbbVie, a separate company dedicated to researching next-generation cures, while ABT kept the rather humdrum divisions such as consumer health products and medical devices. That gives ABBV a slightly higher risk profile but also potential for significant growth as long as the product pipeline remains strong. ABBV has squeaked out a decent gain since the start of the year, which may not be impressive in an ordinary environment but is indeed noteworthy when major stock indexes such as the Nasdaq-100 are down more than 10% on the year. What’s more, ABBV’s dividend has surged from 40 cents quarterly at the time of its 2013 spinoff to $1.41, bolstering its long-term income potential.

Dividend yield: 3.9%

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

There was a time when Amgen was seen by some investors as a more aggressive, development-stage biotechnology company that wasn’t perhaps as reliable as the old names in the pharma industry. That’s no longer the case, as AMGN is now valued at more than $125 billion and its groundbreaking Epogen and Neupogen treatments for anemia, along with its Enbrel injectable arthritis drug, all tally annual sales north of $1 billion each. As shares have climbed ever higher over the last decade, AMGN has also seen its dividend steadily increase from 36 cents per quarter in 2012 to $1.94 at present. That’s a huge vote of confidence for long-term dividend investors.

Dividend yield: 3.5%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)

BMY is among the best-performing pharma stocks of the year so far, with a gain of about 10%, while a lot of other companies have stumbled. But this isn’t just a swing trade — investing icon Warren Buffett and his capital management firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) own more than 5 million shares in the company as of its latest filing, good for a $354 million stake. That’s because Buffett is all about cash flow and well-run operations that withstand the test of time. With a dividend that is more than twice the typical S&P 500 component and strong share price momentum, this pharmaceutical stock is worth a look in a choppy stock market.

Dividend yield: 3.2%

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

With a strong portfolio of respiratory treatments and HIV drugs, GlaxoSmithKline is another example of a company that has high-margin products in its portfolio that will continue to deliver for the long term. The biggest evidence of this comes from Trelegy, its recently approved branded cocktail of three drugs to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which continues to rack up billions in sales. In 2022, GSK expects to restructure to focus its full energy on research and development and drugmaking, with plans to spin off or sell its consumer health business this year. This $110 billion powerhouse is already well capitalized, but a deal to better align its strategy and financial structure should continue to pay off and help power dividends for many years to come.

Dividend yield: 5%

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Of all the stocks on this list, Merck has struggled the most lately. The Food and Drug Administration rejected Merck’s potential chronic cough treatment gefapixant recently, and shares were down 14% from their November highs as of the Feb. 15 market close. But even though Merck hasn’t made that ground back yet, it has been roughly flat year to date, showing that downward momentum is abating. Looking forward, Merck still has plenty of blockbusters that already have been approved — including cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, which is tracking nearly $5 billion in annual sales. With more than 10 years of consecutive dividend increases, from 36 cents a share per quarter in 2011 to 69 cents, there’s also a lot of reason to buy to see what the future holds for this income-generating stock.

Dividend yield: 3.6%

Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis AG researches and manufactures products that cover all elements of health care, including neuroscience, immunology, dermatology and cardiovascular treatments. The company continues to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, too, including deals to purchase eye treatment specialist Arctos Medical and gene therapy company Gyroscope Therapeutics. Novartis stock has struggled in recent months, in part because one of its eczema drug candidates disappointed in trials, but there is a firm foundation under this Switzerland-based drugmaker and a commitment to generous and reliable dividends. This makes NVS stock worth a look in the current environment, particularly for long-term income investors.

Dividend yield: 3.9%

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

In March, Pfizer will pay its 333rd consecutive dividend, an enviable history for any stock on Wall Street and proof that this icon has tremendous staying power. That 40-cent dividend is also up slightly from last year’s 39 cents, marking a streak of consecutive dividend increases dating back 12 years. Pfizer has rolled back a bit in 2022 so far, in part because of delays for FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in young kids ages 6 months to 4 years. But it is up an impressive 48.7%, including dividends, over the last 12 months as of market close Feb. 15, and it has a long-term commitment to dividends that will serve patient investors quite well regardless of any short-term volatility.

Dividend yield: 3.2%

Sanofi SA (SNY)

France-based Sanofi is on par with major U.S. drugmakers in many ways. SNY has a market capitalization value of more than $130 billion. The stock is slightly in the green year to date, thanks in part to its vaccine segment, but looking forward, its fast-growing asthma and eczema treatment Dupixent could continue to power results well into the future. Specifically, analysts anticipate earnings per share to grow at a double-digit rate this year — impressive for a drugmaker of this size — and Sanofi has a research pipeline that boasts 91 clinical-stage treatments. All this, and the stock still carries an affordable valuation, with a forward price-earnings ratio of just 11.6, well below the forward P/E of 25 for the S&P 500 and below several of its peers in the sector. That means you’d be buying good growth and a good dividend for a fair price.

Dividend yield: 3.7%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK)

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical is a bit of an oddball on this list for a few reasons. In addition to being an international play, TAK’s business is mainly generic drugs instead of branded pharmaceutical products that can sell for a higher margin. Furthermore, it’s a bit smaller at about $48 billion in market value. However, TAK stock is worth considering because it may be even more solid of an income investment than others on this list because there’s a much smaller long-term threat of patent expirations. From a yield perspective, Takeda is among the most generous dividend stocks in the sector, providing a steady stream of cash regardless of share price movement. Throw in an uptrend for shares when the rest of Wall Street has struggled, and this pharma stock stands up to scrutiny.

Dividend yield: 5.3%

