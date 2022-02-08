8 Reddit stocks trending in February:

The Reddit community could send these stocks soaring. Reddit became an unlikely stock trading hub in 2021. Groups of traders…

Reddit became an unlikely stock trading hub in 2021. Groups of traders in Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated targeted buying campaigns in some of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks. The resulting volatility sent share prices of so-called meme stocks soaring, triggered temporary trading restrictions and even prompted a congressional hearing. Traders who get in on the next meme stock early could make a fortune, but the volatility associated with these stocks is not for the faint of heart. Here are the eight latest Reddit stocks generating the most buzz on WallStreetBets, according to social media tracking tool Swaggy Stocks.

Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN)

Online retail and cloud services giant Amazon was the big winner among megacap tech stocks during fourth-quarter earnings season. Amazon reported a big earnings beat driven by better-than-expected cloud revenue and $12 billion in earnings from its stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), which completed its initial public offering in November. Amazon also disclosed advertising revenue for the first time, which was up 32% from a year ago to $9.7 billion in the quarter. There’s a lot for investors to like about Amazon’s big fourth-quarter numbers, so it’s not surprising to see WallStreetBets traders taking notice.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)

If Amazon was the biggest megacap tech winner of earnings season, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms was the biggest loser. Meta shares plummeted 26% after the company said privacy policy changes by iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) will decrease Meta’s revenue by about $10 billion in 2022. Meta changed its name from Facebook in November as part of a strategic shift in focus to building the metaverse, an integrated virtual online environment in which people live, work and play. Meta’s investment in the metaverse cost the company $10 billion in 2021, but Reddit traders may be betting on its long-term potential.

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Snapchat parent company Snap made history on Feb. 3 when it reported its first-ever quarterly profit, news that sent the stock ripping higher by about 60% as of market close the following day. Snap also exceeded analyst expectations on fourth-quarter earnings, revenue and user growth. Snap’s numbers look even better when compared with rival Meta Platforms’ lackluster quarterly numbers and 2022 guidance. Snap now has 319 million global daily active users after adding 5 million North American users, 8 million European users and 40 million users from the rest of the world. With Meta’s growth slowing, it’s understandable why Reddit traders are now eyeing Snap.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian completed its first R1T electric pickup truck delivery in September 2021, and the company expects to launch its R1S electric SUV in the near future. After a blistering start to life on the public market for Rivian, the stock has come back down to earth so far in 2022. Rivian completed its IPO in November, selling IPO shares at $78. The stock initially surged as high as $179.47 in mid-November before pulling back to close at $60.87 on Feb. 4. WallStreetBets traders appear to be buying the dip and betting on Rivian for the long term.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla and its controversial CEO, Elon Musk, are seemingly always trending on social media. Tesla got off to a hot start to 2022 after reporting 308,500 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of 267,000 deliveries. However, Tesla shares ran out of gas when Musk said Tesla will once again be delaying new vehicle model launches until 2023 and proclaimed the company’s planned humanoid robot the “most important product” Tesla is developing this year. Tesla shares were down 12.6% year to date as of market close on Feb. 4, but WallStreetBets traders may be accustomed to Musk’s bizarre comments at this point.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple made history on the first trading day of 2022, when it briefly rallied to become the first company in history with a $3 trillion market cap. Apple has been struggling to deal with pandemic-related supply chain disruptions in Asia, but the blue-chip tech stock continues to deliver mind-boggling profits, including $34.6 billion in net income in the three months ending in December. Apple may not be the high-growth tech stock it once was, but it is offsetting slowing hardware sales by generating double-digit services sales growth. Apple demonstrates that WallStreetBets isn’t just about volatile, high-risk meme stocks.

GameStop Corp. (GME)

Video game retailer GameStop was the original Reddit meme stock. GameStop entered 2021 as one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the entire market. WallStreetBets traders recognized the opportunity and piled into GameStop, sending the stock soaring from less than $15 to as high as $483 per share in the opening weeks of 2021. Since that initial short squeeze, the stock has given up most of its gains as GameStop’s losses mount and revenue continues to lag pre-pandemic levels. Reddit traders may be hoping for a repeat of 2021, but so far in 2022 GameStop shares have shown no signs of life.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft may not be the flashiest tech sector growth stock, but it reported fiscal second-quarter revenue growth of 20% in January, including 46% Azure cloud growth, 29% dynamics growth and 10% Xbox gaming growth. In December, Microsoft also raised Office prices by 20% for customers not on annual subscriptions, which could boost recurring revenue and margins in 2022. In January, Microsoft announced its largest acquisition ever — a $68.7 billion buyout of video game developer Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI). WallStreetBets traders appear to be bullish on Microsoft as a potential heavy hitter in the future of gaming.

