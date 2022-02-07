7 of the Best ETFs to Buy Now

Prepare for another volatile month for stocks in March. While stocks started to stumble in January, they fell flat on…

While stocks started to stumble in January, they fell flat on their face in February as Russia invaded Ukraine and caused uncertainty and alarm around the world. Investors who were already on edge thanks to the risks of inflation and the end of the recent stock market resurgence have now gone decidedly into “risk off” mode. As of this writing, about 70% of the largest U.S. stocks that make up the S&P 500 index are in the red year to date, and some big names like Meta Platforms Inc. (ticker: FB) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) have lost more than 30% since Jan. 1 alone. So where are investors to turn in an environment like this? Here are seven tactical exchange-traded funds you may want to consider as volatility continues into March.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

This Vanguard ETF is up about 20% year to date in 2022 while the rest of the market is in tatters, which should tell you everything you need to know. There are other stocks out there that hold big name oil and gas companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX), but this is the largest and longest-running ETF on Wall Street. And as is typical of Vanguard, you get exposure to 100 big names in the sector very cheaply at just 0.10% in annual expenses, or $10 per year on every $10,000 invested. Energy is one of the few sectors holding up lately, so this ETF is worth a look in March.

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

A slightly different way to play the energy sector is AMLP, a fund that is focused more on midstream energy and master limited partnerships. These kinds of companies are not concerned with extracting oil and gas from the ground but are more involved in transportation and storage. Top holdings include Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) and Energy Transfer LP (ET), which are representative examples of the other 15 or so stocks that make up this very targeted fund. In addition to a return of about 8% compared to a declining market, AMLP offers a yield of about 7.7% to provide a nice stream of income — and a bit of certainty in an otherwise uncertain environment.

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Another way to play the inflationary trends we’re seeing in 2022, along with the risk-averse sentiment that has emerged, is to buy into the most popular safe haven asset of all — gold. This fund is actually backed by bullion, not filled with companies that mine the precious metal, so it gives you a hard link to the asset. That means your returns are less correlated to the day-to-day movements of stocks. And considering that most stocks are struggling mightily right now, this could be one of the best ETFs to consider in March.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

While it hasn’t done much better than the broader market since Jan. 1, thanks in part to the fact that many investors have been selling off tech stocks lately, there was a decided bounce in cybersecurity stocks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s in part because both nations have long been known as hubs for hackers — and it doesn’t help that “hacktivist” group Anonymous declared its own cyberwar on Russian President Vladimir Putin and has gone about interfering with Russian websites. This kind of environment has put all institutions on high alert for cybersecurity risks, making CIBR worth a look. After all, the pandemic proved the value of digital assets. And with and estimated $1.75 trillion in global cumulative cyber spending expected between 2021 and 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, this fund may be a decent bet well beyond March.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

While it’s all well and good to get defensive in the near term, it’s worth pointing out that the vast majority of research points to the importance of taking a long-term, buy-and-hold approach instead of timing the stock market. Particularly if you’re self-managing your retirement account and making contributions, it’s worth noting it’s almost impossible to pick a low point in the market. There’s something to be said for making your regular contribution to a large-cap index fund like IVV regardless of the news cycle. In the very long term, stocks always tend to go up — so while you may not make a quick 10% in March, that shouldn’t stop you from taking a stake in the largest U.S. stocks.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

If you’re looking for a truly defensive play in a rough environment for stocks, then perhaps you should avoid stocks altogether and hide out in short-term bonds. Admittedly, bonds aren’t going to make you rich overnight as they follow the general rule that low risk brings fewer rewards. But as a place to hide out in March, you can do much worse than VCSH. The share price for this bond ETF basically doesn’t budge, and your returns are delivered via regular payments that add up to a 1.6% annual yield thanks to bonds in rock-solid corporations including Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC).

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)

If you really are pessimistic about March, then consider this Direxion fund that is designed to deliver the inverse return of the S&P 500 index on a daily basis. This unique fund can operate either as a hedge against short-term declines by providing an insurance policy against a big downward move. If you really want to be aggressive, you can bet big on the market tanking and cash in if and when it does. It should go without saying that there’s risk here, particularly since in the long run it has proven to be quite unprofitable to bet against the stock market. But a well-timed tactical bet can sometimes work out. Just be aware of the risks before you dive in.

