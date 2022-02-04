4 College Prep Tasks for High School Juniors

Many students agree that junior year of high school is the most difficult. During this time, students must prepare for…

Many students agree that junior year of high school is the most difficult. During this time, students must prepare for their upcoming ACT or SAT, excel in their courses, participate in extracurricular activities and keep up with all the other commitments the average teenager has.

In addition to the academic stress, juniors must begin asking themselves important questions to find colleges that might be a suitable fit. Much of this process is daunting and foreign, but, thankfully, there are some specific actions that juniors can take to navigate it successfully.

Several college students and graduates who have been through this process shared insights about their own junior year experiences. Here are their recommendations.

Take AP, IB or Specialized Elective Classes

Freshman and sophomore years of high school are typically filled with general education courses and other mainstream subjects that students are required to take. But what about classes that go beyond that? Junior year is a perfect time for students to delve into electives and other specialized courses, which can help them prepare for college in several ways.

“Take AP classes or upper-level electives to explore what you would like to major in,” says Sarah Turecamo, a biology-anthropology double major at Washington University in St. Louis.

She adds that you don’t have to know exactly what you want to study in college, but it would be helpful to explore a few options before entering college. Gaining a better idea of one’s interests during high school can save students semesters’ worth of time and tuition dollars in college.

Turecamo says this course of action benefited her, but she wishes she had pursued it even further.

“I did take AP Chemistry, which helped to explore my interest in the sciences,” she says. “However, I regret not taking a computer science or engineering elective because I never really got to see if I was interested in pursuing an engineering career path.”

Students also are encouraged to explore unfamiliar disciplines because they may unearth a passion that students did not know they had.

Talk to College Students

From campus size to boarding options to academic programs, there are many factors to consider in a college experience. Thus, it makes sense to go straight to those who are experiencing it — current college students — for tips.

“Talk to current students about life there and what classes are like,” says Andrew Hu, a University of Georgia alumnus. “The current students at each specific university know what’s best needed to succeed.”

Most importantly, college students can offer you insider advice that you might not find online or receive from schools directly. After all, the school websites and brochures are marketing tools written by school employees, so they may not have the incentive or experience to give you the full on-the-ground story.

If you are lucky, a college student may even invite you to spend a day or two on campus so that you can experience the school firsthand and decide whether to keep it on your list.

Begin Touring Colleges

One of the first steps in getting connected with current students is to visit campuses. Hu regrets not having done that and says he would have had a better idea of what he wanted from a college if he had visited a few during his junior year.

Hu is not alone. Cala Fils, an alumna of Montclair State University in New Jersey, expressed a similar sentiment:

“Senior year goes by fast, and time will not be on your side. I started to do those things during the spring of my senior year, and I felt overwhelmed.”

Turecamo says she taking this action during her junior year helped her identify what she should look for in a college.

“After touring a few schools of different sizes and in various locations, I decided I wanted a medium-sized college near a city that had a reputation for research,” says Turecamo. “Just knowing these basic requirements helped me expedite the application process my senior year.”

So, take heed: Even if you don’t know which schools are on your list because you don’t know how to start compiling your list, just visiting different campuses can alert you to criteria that will help you with school selection.

Do More Things Yourself

Take initiative now so that you become relatively independent by the time you start college. If you are used to receiving constant support from your family, it will be tough making the transition to college, especially if you end up dorming far away from home.

For example, begin washing or sewing your clothes, cook breakfast or clean the bathroom if these tasks are usually done for you. That way, you will know what to expect and won’t feel helpless when the day comes that you’re on your own.

