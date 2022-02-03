3 Hot Stocks to Buy Now

So far this year, as of Friday’s close, only one of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors is in the green:…

So far this year, as of Friday’s close, only one of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors is in the green: energy. And it’s not just poking its head above water while the broad index is down over 8%. Energy companies, including oil and gas explorers and producers as well as equipment and services companies, are up more than 23%.

Energy prices were rising even before the Russia-Ukraine conflict began roiling the markets.

“There continues to be a supply-and-demand mismatch coming from countries reopening from COVID-19-related shutdowns and restrictions,” says Dustin Thackeray, chief investment officer with Crewe Advisors.

Rohan Reddy, analyst at Global X, expects oil demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this summer, with inflationary pressures and curtailed oil supply perhaps keeping prices elevated throughout 2022.

Here are three hot stocks to buy right now, which, unsurprisingly, happen to hail from the red-hot energy sector:

— Chevron Corp. (ticker: CVX)

— TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

— Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

First among the best hot stocks to buy right now is Chevron. Despite being up nearly 18% this year, more than half of the 33 analysts tracking oil and gas supermajor Chevron as of Sunday evening had the company at a buy rating, according to Webull. Price targets range from $115 to $166. The company’s shares closed Friday at $140.38.

With a market capitalization of more than $270 billion, it’s the second-biggest of the six energy supermajors behind Exxon Mobil Corp. (CVX). And with operations around the globe, the company is well positioned to deal with supply disruptions.

Its fourth-quarter earnings surpassed $5.1 billion, compared with a loss in the prior-year period, in a testament to growing oil and gas demand amid the global economic recovery. More fundamentally, it reflects just how dependent the world’s economy remains on oil and natural gas, something that will remain the case for some time.

Still, the company is involved in the XOM. In February, Chevron said it signed an agreement with Bunge Ltd. (energy transition) for a joint venture that will use soybeans to create a feedstock for manufacturing “renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel” by 2030. It’s also investing in BG fueling stations in California and carbon capture technology.

Chevron also just announced it would acquire Renewable Energy Group Inc. (hydrogen) for $3.15 billion, as part of plans to increase Chevron’s renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030.

REGI

This French oil and gas supermajor is up more modestly than Chevron this year, but it was still up more than 7% as of Friday’s close, well outperforming the market.

Half of eight analysts recommend investors hold the stock, but 37.5% have it rated as a “buy” and 12.5% have it rated as a “strong buy,” according to Webull. Their price targets range from $56 to $81. The stock closed Friday at $54.70.

TotalEnergies earned $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter, more than six times what it earned in that period of 2020.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company said

TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

could remain high depending on production decisions by OPEC and its allies and oil production in the United States, which has been a key producer in recent decades as fracking has unlocked new reserves.

TotalEnergies has been working to bulk up on its renewables production, with more than 16 gigawatts of renewable generation capacity expected to be in operation by the end of this year.

TTEoil prices

While Chevron and TotalEnergies are active in Russia, Marathon Oil isn’t. The explorer-producer’s operations are in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea.

Nearly 42% of 31 analysts have the company at a “buy,” and more than 22% have it as a “strong buy,” with price targets ranging from $12 to $31, according to Webull. After rising about 30% year to date, its shares closed Friday at $21.88.

In the fourth quarter, the company swung to $592 million in net income from a loss for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company expects its production this year will be even with its 2021 average, as it is prioritizing sustainable free cash flow generation over production growth. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $898 million in and returned more than 90% of it to shareholders.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)

MRO

