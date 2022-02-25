25 Things to Do With Kids in Las Vegas

When it comes to traveling with kids, it’s smart to pick a destination that offers plenty to see and do.…

When it comes to traveling with kids, it’s smart to pick a destination that offers plenty to see and do. “Sin City” may not be at the top of your list, yet there is more family entertainment in Las Vegas than most realize.

Families who visit can admire an array of wildlife and sea creatures, as well as exquisite botanical gardens with thousands of plants. Of course, Las Vegas is also home to one-of-a-kind theme parks and water parks that can keep little ones busy for days.

If you’re planning a family trip to Las Vegas or you’re passing through on the way to somewhere else, knowing where to stay and how to find kid-friendly activities can help keep everyone in your crew content. Read on to see our list of fun things for kids to do in Vegas, as well as which hotels offer the best amenities for children.

Adventuredome at Circus Circus Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Debuting in 1968, Circus Circus is one of the older properties on the Las Vegas Strip, but it remains popular thanks to its plethora of on-site amenities, including its family-friendly attractions. The property’s indoor amusement park, The Adventuredome, is home to roller coasters, arcades and family rides, along with mini golf and free circus acts. Older kids can take part in indoor rock climbing or virtual reality games, while younger children ride the carousel or play bumper cars.

Mandalay Bay Beach

When you’re on the hunt for fun things for kids to do in Vegas, it’s hard to beat the pool and beach area at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This world-famous aquatic playground features 11 acres of amenities, including a 1.6 million-gallon wave pool, a meandering lazy river and a lagoon for swimming. Families can rent a private cabana and have food and drinks delivered poolside throughout the day.

Springs Preserve

Springs Preserve, which sits less than 10 miles north of the Strip, is a 180-acre cultural institution that aims to showcase Las Vegas history in a family-friendly environment. It’s home to the Origen Museum, which details the historic evolution of Las Vegas, the Nevada State Museum, children’s playgrounds, galleries and a sprawling botanical garden that’s worth a visit on its own, according to travelers. Regular events are also held here, such as fossil digs and guided garden tours.

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

Whether you have teens or tweens in tow or you’re looking for things to do for toddlers in Las Vegas, a stop at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden is worth it. This 14,000-square-foot indoor and climate-controlled botanical garden at the Bellagio is transformed and reimagined every season to ensure there’s always something new to see. Considering a horticulture staff of more than 100 workers maintains the botanical garden and the grounds of the hotel, you’re bound to be impressed by the flora and fauna found inside.

Discovery Children’s Museum

The Discovery Children’s Museum aims to teach kids about science, technology, engineering and art through interactive learning experiences. Exhibits include “Water World,” which features interactive models of the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead and the Bypass Bridge to help youngsters understand the power of water, and “Fantasy Festival,” which encourages little ones to use their imaginations with its life-size pirate ship and medieval castle.

High Roller Las Vegas Strip Observation Wheel

Located adjacent to The LINQ Hotel & Casino, the High Roller invites families to soar 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip for stunning 360-degree views of Sin City. The observation wheel — the largest in North America — takes a half-hour to complete a revolution, and families can relax in safety within a fully enclosed cabin. The High Roller also offers a “STEM Family Field Trip Guide” that helps parents teach kids about topics like engineering, velocity and speed.

Shark Reef Aquarium

Kids who enjoy thrills and marine life may also love the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay. This glass-enclosed water feature is home to more than 2,000 animals, including giant rays, sharks, green sea turtles and a Komodo dragon. Children can even see flesh-eating piranha, which are known for how quickly they devour their prey.

Hershey’s Chocolate World

Chocolate lovers of all ages will enjoy Hershey’s Chocolate World in Las Vegas. Bring the kids for a few hours of chocolate tasting and shopping within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Notable attractions include an 800-pound chocolate sculpture of the Statue of Liberty and a station that lets you customize your own chocolate bars.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

This interactive Las Vegas exhibit at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino is the perfect place to take youngsters who love Marvel characters like Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Iron Man. Kids can spend the day exploring the history, genetic profiles and technology of their favorite characters before assembling case files on each one. The end goal is to become a qualified member of the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. — a feat accomplished by only the biggest Marvel fans.

Bellagio Fountains

If you’re on the Las Vegas Strip and looking for a way to break up the day, head to the exterior of the Bellagio to wait for the famous fountains to shoot water up to 460 feet in the air. The Bellagio Water Show, which is accompanied by music and lights, takes place every 30 minutes from 3 to 7 p.m. and every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to midnight on Monday through Friday. On weekends and holidays, this free show takes place every 30 minutes from noon to 7 p.m. and every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Fun Dungeon at Excalibur Hotel & Casino

Excalibur Hotel & Casino looks like a giant castle, so it’s not surprising there are kid-friendly activities inside. One attraction for kids is the Fun Dungeon, an arcade with more than 200 games for children of all ages. Highlights include the world’s biggest Pac-Man game, 60 arcade games and 10 different sports games. An area called Kiddie Land also features 10 different rides for the little ones in your crew.

Las Vegas Helicopter Tour

If you really want to wow your kids in Las Vegas, take them on a helicopter tour for unbelievable views of the Las Vegas Strip. While tours vary in terms of time and scope, most Vegas-themed tours fly directly over the dazzling lights of Las Vegas for a new perspective on landmarks, such as the Bellagio Fountains, Caesars Palace and downtown Fremont Street.

M&M’s World Las Vegas

Shopping for chocolate is always fun, but that’s especially true in the 28,000-square-foot, four-level M&M’s store location in Las Vegas. Visitors can create their own M&M’s with the help of a personal printer and a selection of colors and logos. Race fans will also love the on-site replica of Kyle Busch’s M&M’s sponsored NASCAR.

Family-Friendly Las Vegas Shows

One of the fun things to do with kids in Las Vegas takes some research, but it’s still doable. Look for family-friendly shows that might work for your kids based on their ages and interests. Some of the most popular Las Vegas shows for kids include Jabbawockeez at the MGM Grand and the Blue Man Group and America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live, both of which can be found at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

The Big Apple Roller Coaster

New York-New York Hotel & Casino has its own thrilling roller coaster that travels more than 67 mph with a 180-degree “heartline” twist and a drop of 203 feet. More than 1.4 million people ride this coaster in any given year, and it’s worth a visit for teens and tweens that love heart racing excitement. Keep in mind: Individuals must be at least 54 inches without footwear to ride.

Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat

The Mirage Las Vegas Hotel & Casino boasts its own secret garden with big cats and beautiful marine life that you can visit during your Las Vegas getaway. Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is home to white tigers, white lions, leopards and bottlenose dolphins. Families who visit will learn about the animals and their unique ecosystems, conservation and more.

SeaQuest Las Vegas

Seaquest lets kids get up close and personal with an array of land and sea creatures, ranging from sharks to Asian otters and kinkajou — a small monkey-like animal that uses its giant tail to glide through the forest canopies of Central and South America. You can even snorkel with stingrays, sharks and tropical fish in a giant aquarium.

Hoover Dam

The Hoover Dam is just a 40-minute drive southeast of Las Vegas, yet the dramatic change in scenery makes it seem a world away. You can drive the family to Hoover Dam yourself, or you can book a guided tour with transportation from Las Vegas. Either way, the Hoover Dam is a sight to behold thanks to its history as a modern marvel of engineering and its views of Lake Mead and the Colorado River.

Vegas Indoor Skydiving

For the daredevils in your family, there’s the adrenaline-pumping Vegas Indoor Skydiving. With the help of a vertical wind tunnel, participants will feel like they’re skydiving, but with safety features like a mesh trampoline floor and foam padded walls. The basic package includes training, all the equipment you need and plenty of wind tunnel time. Your kids will love the thrill of soaring through the air without a parachute and the feeling of free-falling with wind speeds of up to 120 mph. Note that height and weight limits apply.

Tournament of Kings

Kids of all ages will love the Tournament of Kings, a Las Vegas dinner and show experience that’s held at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino. This performance explains the tale of King Arthur with the help of knights, horses and exceptional storytelling. The swords used during the show are even made of real titanium, and they often create sparks during battle sequences.

Lion Habitat Ranch

Located in nearby Henderson, Nevada, about a 15-minute drive south of the Strip, the Lion Habitat Ranch provides the perfect backdrop for experiential learning. This ranch is home to all kinds of animals, ranging from lions to tigers and a giraffe. Guests can take a tour behind the scenes to learn about the feeding, bathing and watering of the property’s magnificent creatures. Select tours also let you feed the animals by hand.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is a water park with rides and slides to suit kids of all ages. Attractions include tube slides, a wave pool, body water slides, a lazy river and a collection of slides for the park’s youngest visitors. The park is only 20 minutes southwest of the Las Vegas Strip, and it’s open seasonally during warm weather months.

Downtown Container Park

Located on Fremont Street, Downtown Container Park is an open-air center that offers dining, shopping and live entertainment. You can enjoy some family fun on a large climbing structure with several winding slides known as The Treehouse, or during a free concert or movie on the park main stage. Dining options also abound, with restaurants that offer everything from sandwiches to tacos to bubble tea.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

A visit to the Madame Tussauds wax museum could easily blow your kid’s minds. Museum visitors can see lifelike wax figures of sports and music icons, such as Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Tupac, Aaliyah and Miley Cyrus. A virtual reality experience and a Marvel Universe 4D movie are also available. You’ll find the museum inside The Venetian.

The STRAT Hotel SkyPod

High atop the Las Vegas skyline, you’ll find the SkyPod at The STRAT. The SkyPod is located on top of the STRAT’s 1,149-foot-tall resort tower, which is the tallest freestanding observation tower in the United States. The SkyPod features several restaurants and an observation deck that was remodeled in 2019. Visitors can also book three different over-the-top rides, all of which propel thrill-seekers over the edge of the tower.

