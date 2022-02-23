23 Top Things to Do in Columbia, South Carolina

(Note: Some attractions may require COVID-19 testing or vaccination proof and capacity restrictions may be in place due to the…

(Note: Some attractions may require COVID-19 testing or vaccination proof and capacity restrictions may be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check directly with the attraction website before your trip.)

The mid-sized capital city of Columbia, South Carolina, is steeped in history and buzzing with activity, yet it is often overlooked as a vacation destination in favor of some of the state’s more iconic coastal towns. As the second-most populous city in the state and home to the University of South Carolina, Columbia harbors a variety of vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment districts to explore, as well as many notable historic landmarks from the Civil War era. And thanks to its location at the confluence of the Saluda and Broad rivers, the city has year-round access to a variety of outdoor recreational pursuits like hiking, biking, fishing and paddling. This guide of fun things to do in Columbia, SC, has something for everyone to enjoy and, in addition to several free things to do, some of the attractions on this list can also be accessed with discount pass packages offered by the Columbia Metropolitan Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Mingle on Main Street

Located in the heart of downtown Columbia, the recently reimagined Main Street district is packed with shops like the vintage-inspired Mast General Store, restaurants, government buildings and historic sites, making a visit to this urban area one of the most fun things to do in Columbia, SC. A bevy of events and festivals are held here throughout the year, like First Thursdays on Main and the Soda City Market. The area is surrounded by some of the city’s finest cultural offerings, like the 240,000-square-foot, architecturally impressive main branch of the Richland Library, the Columbia Museum of Art and the South Carolina State House, where you can take a free tour of the government offices and collections of historic artworks (families might like to try the on-site scavenger hunt to make their visit more engaging and educational). The Columbia climate can be known to bring the heat, so be sure to stop by the flagship store of the Sweet Cream Company to help you cool off. The locally owned ice cream shop offers 16 different flavors, often made with locally sourced ingredients.

Riverbanks Zoo & Botanical Garden

This 170-acre outdoor oasis showcasing more than 6,000 plants and animals is one of the best things to do with kids in Columbia, SC. In addition to eight distinct animal habitats and seven award-winning themed gardens, the facility also offers adventurous experiences like zip line tours, a rock climbing wall and intimate animal interactions with the purchase of an “Explore More” card (not included in your entrance fee). Visitors rave about the seasonal splash park, called Waterfall Junction, for letting kids run around and cool off on hot summer days. And don’t miss taking a stroll down the secluded, half-mile long River Trail to peek at historic sites which earned the Riverbanks property a spot on the revered National Register of Historic Places in 1973, like the Saluda River Factory ruins and interpretive center. You’ll also see the remains of a covered bridge that was burned during the Civil War in an attempt to prevent General Sherman from gaining access to the city.

Address: 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, SC 29210

Riverfront Park & Columbia Canal

Situated alongside a canal at the headwaters of the Congaree River, this scenic green space is surrounded by water and is popular with local and tourists alike for the many free things to do outdoors like a paved waterfront path lined with flowering trees for walking, jogging or biking and an impressive brick amphitheater where you might happen upon an outdoor concert or festival. People recommend this park as a great place for a picnic and to swim in the river. It is home to several historic landmarks like the Columbia canal, textile mill and waterworks, which is still in operation today.

Address: 4122 River Drive (north entrance); 312 Laurel St., Columbia, SC 29201(south entrance)

Be a Spectator at Colonial Life Arena

This world class event venue is the largest of its kind in the state and attracts everything from international recording artists to corporate trade shows. Its location on the University of South Carolina campus makes it the home base for both men’s and women’s Gamecock basketball, playing host to numerous sold-out games as well as several NCAA tournaments. With seating for 18,000 guests, cutting edge audiovisual technology and wide variety of food and beverage options on-site (alcohol is not served during college games), scoring tickets to an event here is a worthwhile endeavor. Located on the university campus, the surrounding neighborhood is an attraction in itself with plenty of action to keep you busy before and after events, too. Stop by the 1801 Grille for a nibble or a night cap in its cozy tavern-like lounge, or head to one of many nearby live music venues like The Senate or Tin Roof, both popular for their edgy college town vibes.

Address: 801 Lincoln St., Columbia, SC 29208

Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens

If the walls of this handsome home could talk, they could tell the secrets of army generals, state governors, enslaved peoples and of the wealthy Southern families who resided here over its 200-plus year history. Built in 1818 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1969, this historic site flaunts a collection of historic art and artifacts and rotating interpretive exhibits, but what visitors find most impressive are the four acres of manicured gardens dotted with fountains, gazebos and interpretive signage. The house is located in the Robert Mills Historic District along with three other historic sites making it a great place to spend an afternoon or a whole weekend. Guided tours are offered Wednesday through Sunday for a fee.

Address: 1615 Blanding St., Columbia, SC 29201

Tunnelvision and Busted Plug Plaza

Blue Sky, a Columbia-born artist and University of South Carolina graduate, has generously created a slew of free things to do and see around town in the form of zany, larger-than-life public art pieces. A quick visit to see his famous “Tunnelvision” mural is not to be missed. Painted on the back of a bank building in a style known as trompe l’oeil, meaning “to deceive the eye,” you will be amazed at how realistic this image of a road boring through a rocky mountainside appears. Despite its lifelike characteristics, surprisingly no injuries or accidents have been reportedly caused by collisions with the brick wall that lies just beneath the surface of the mural’s fabricated façade. Just around the corner sits the “Busted Plug Plaza,” an oversized rendition of a dilapidated fire hydrant. Many more pieces can be found throughout the city and in art museums across the country, as well as in the artist’s own Blue Sky Gallery located in the Arcade Mall in downtown Columbia.

Address: 1404 Taylor St., Columbia, SC 29201

EdVenture Children‘s Museum

Undoubtedly one of the top things to do with kids in Columbia, SC, this museum combines education with adventure with 350 hands-on activities, encouraging playtime as a pathway to learning. Whether stepping into the shoes of professionals such as fire fighters, farmers and mechanics during role play; creating concoctions in the Bio Lab; or crawling around the innards of EDDIE–a 40-foot tall interactive replica of the human body–kids are offered the chance to discover how fun real life can be. Parents rave about the full-size firetruck, airplane cockpit and other realistic attractions that keep kids busy for hours, as well as the attentive and engaged staff. Dedicated toddler areas provide safe spaces for little ones to explore, too, while developing skills like communication, socialization, creativity and self-confidence. Check the event calendar for seasonal programs and exhibits, like Snowville, which brings winter-themed fun indoors.

Address: 211 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29201

Visit the Vista

More commonly referred to as simply “The Vista” or sometimes as the “Congaree Vista”, the neighborhood is a hot spot for fun things to do in Columbia, SC. It is one of just nine official “South Carolina Cultural Districts” and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its protected architectural features. Not only is it chock full of hip eateries, chic boutiques and an array of antique shops, but it is also home to a slew of notable attractions like the Governor’s Mansion, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, South Carolina Confederate Relic Room & Military Museum, and the Columbia Visitor’s Center. There’s also the iconic Adluh Flour Mill, and the neighborhood is especially well known for its collection of art galleries, studios and work spaces, where you can shop for the perfect piece of wall art, furniture to adorn the foyer or create your own masterpiece at a paint-and-sip session. Night owls flock to the Vista for its array of entertaining activities like concert halls, bars, breweries and specialty entertainment like axe-throwing halls and an escape room facility. Energizing events like gallery crawls and a concert series attract community members to sip, socialize and savor the vibrant local creative offerings year-round. Book a stay at one of the area’s many hotel properties, like the Hilton Columbia Center, to really immerse yourself in the area’s many offerings.

Address: 701 Gervais St. 150-118, Columbia, SC 29201

South Carolina State Museum

This exceptional interactive facility houses 70,000 display pieces throughout four floors that educate visitors about the art, history and natural resources of South Carolina from the pre-historic era, through times of war and into the present day. Although these are especially wonderful things to do with kids in Columbia, SC, the adjoining planetarium with rotating programs, observatory with state-of-the-art telescopes and a 4D theater with “smell and feel” sensations will provide endless entertainment and wonder for visitors of all ages. The on-site cafe is noted by travelers as a great place for a snack break between exhibits. And, if you’re looking for that perfect Southern souvenir, don’t miss the Cotton Mill Exchange, the massive museum shop featuring unique gift items from around the state. The nearby Hyatt Place Columbia hotel offers lodging packages that include tickets and round-trip transportation to the museum.

Address: 301 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29201

Columbia Food Tours

It’s no secret the South is known for its delicious food — especially seafood — and Columbia is no exception. If you’re a foodie, taking a professional food tour should be at the top of your list of fun things to do in Columbia, SC. With so many delectable possibilities, taking a walking tour of some of the top gourmet outposts with a local expert is a great way to see the city and sample all of the flavors that it has to offer. Columbia Food Tours partners with local restaurants and chefs in different parts of town that provide examples of some of their best dishes at each stop, inviting you to experience the city “one bite at a time.” Reviewers recommend arriving with an empty stomach as they were offered generous portions at each stop on the tour, leaving them stuffed full. Along the way, you could try menu items like salads, deviled eggs, shrimp and grits, catfish bites and an array of desserts. Local guides will entertain your group with fun facts and stories about the surrounding area, buildings and culture, during the approximately 2 1/2-hour tour, making this much more than just a delicious expedition. Tours run Saturdays for a fee.

Address: 1100 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29201

Congaree National Park

This expansive wilderness area is located just 18 miles southeast of downtown Columbia offering visitors the chance to take a glimpse into the natural landscape and ecosystems surrounding the city. Hike through the largest old-growth bottomland forest in the country, paddle down the 15-mile Cedar Creek Canoe Trail, and look for wildlife such as deer, fox, bats, snakes, otter, bobcat, owls and much, much more (and if you happen to be there at dusk, the fireflies put on quite a show, but beware of mosquitoes). Start your visit with a stop into the Harry Hampton Visitor Center to inquire about current conditions in the park and pick up a brochure detailing the various natural and historic features in the area. Visitors adore the leisurely 2.6-mile Boardwalk Loop Trail, which starts at the visitor center, lined with magnificent cypress trees and where wildlife sightings are frequent. Children can become certified Junior Rangers by obtaining a workbook at the visitor’s center to record what they learn and find along the way.

Address: 100 National Park Road, Hopkins, SC 29061

Three Rivers Greenway

This growing regional trail network stretches more than 12 miles through several towns (including Columbia) and along three different rivers offering an amazing opportunity for quick jaunts out of the city streetscape and into nature. The paved path is just steps away from amenities like picnic tables, playgrounds, restrooms, and even bars and restaurants, making it an ideal urban hiking destination. This is a great place to go for a walk, jog or bike ride while taking in the spectacular riverfront scenery. Several Blue Bike stands can be found along the way offering a simple and convenient bike share system, for a modest fee. Keep your eyes peeled for signs of wildlife, especially birds and waterfowl, as the rivers are dotted with small islands providing ideal nesting habitat. A map of the trail is available from the River Alliance.

Paddle or Float the River

Columbia is notoriously hot and humid, and there’s no better way to cool off than to spend time on the water. Luckily, the city boasts three rivers plus a canal providing ample opportunities for swimming, fishing, paddling and floating for all skill levels. Several “put in” areas are provided in bordering local parks for people to access the water’s edge a few local favorites include Saluda Riverwalk near the Riverbanks Zoo, the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Granby Park and several nearby outfitters offer guided tours, shuttle services and equipment rentals. Palmetto Outdoor is especially popular for its convenient location under the Gervais Street bridge, a grab-and-go tube rental station and hourly shuttle service.

Brewery Tours

Columbia is home to dozens of craft breweries that offer tours, tastings and delightful environments for fun and relaxation. Family owned-and-operated Swamp Cabbage Brewery is popular for its friendly atmosphere and flights of good beer. The Columbia Craft Brewing Company has won numerous industry awards for its creations, which you can pair with a nibble from a menu of rotating on-site food trucks. At River Rat Brewery you can sip your suds on a rooftop patio and enjoy a full-service food menu. In addition to awesome beer, many of these breweries also entertain with activities like free tours, trivia nights, live music and even yoga classes.

Spend a Day on Lake Murray

About 15 miles northwest of the city you’ll find Lake Murray, a massive human-made reservoir that covers 55,000 acres and has 650 miles of shoreline to explore. You can rent a boat to explore the islands, sunbathe on the beach or have a picnic at several public parks with sweeping views of the water. Fishing is another favorite past time here, with anglers reeling in a variety of fish like bass and stripers year-round. There’s plenty to do for landlubbers, too, with hiking and mountain biking in public parks and on trails around the lake, bars and restaurants galore, and community entertainment like fireworks displays over the water on the Fourth of July.

Columbia Museum of Art

Located downtown, this two-floor museum features a modern design and layout to showcase its impressive collections and exhibits. The facility’s permanent collections are uniquely organized into themes — such as “Art and Identity” or “Spiritual Beings” — as opposed to era or style. Travelers are amazed by the quality of the temporary exhibits, such as Van Gogh and M.C. Escher, saying they rival those found in bigger cities. After gaining some inspiration from the museum’s 26 galleries, head over to the Cross Hatch, an interactive space where you become the artist. An activity-packed schedule of events, like demonstrations, tours, lectures and art classes for both adults and kids alike is also available. The building overlooks Boyd Plaza, a relaxing respite with a patio and lawn space for mingling after your visit, just steps from the bustling Main Street district. Entry to the museum is waived during the district’s Free First Thursday events.

Address: 1515 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201

Soda City Market

This European-style street fair attracts an array of growers, makers and performers from around the region to downtown Columbia’s Main Street on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The market’s motto of “Brain, Body, Belly” gives you an idea of what you might encounter on any given weekend. Here you can find anything from flowers and food trucks to antiques and accordion players on display, with dogs and strollers mingling throughout. With an average of 150 vendors and 5,000 visitors at the market each week, you’ll also discover that the people-watching can be just as good as the shopping, so plan to get here early and take your time browsing, sampling and relishing the market culture. Downtown parking is free during the market.

Address: 1300-1600 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201

The Museum of the Reconstruction Era at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home

Take a step back in time with a visit to the childhood home of Woodrow Wilson, the 28th U.S. president who lived in Columbia for several years during the early 1870s. His home has since been repurposed into an award-winning museum dedicated to the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. Originally constructed in 1871, the house is also revered as the state’s last remaining Presidential site. The home houses historical artifacts as well as interactive displays addressing important and sometimes controversial topics of citizenship and civil rights in America, with an emphasis on the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments. It is surrounded by an expansive shady lawn, adorned with lovely landscaping featuring a variety of native flowers and trees. Guided tours of this and other historic landmarks in the surrounding area are provided by knowledgeable Historic Columbia docents for a fee.

Address: 1705 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29201

Sally Salamander Walking Tour

This self-guided walking tour starts from the Visitors Center in the historic Vista neighborhood and winds its way to various attractions and oddities around town in about 2 miles. Each destination is indicated with bronze markers shaped like Sally, a spotted salamander (South Carolina’s state amphibian). Destinations include some of the city’s most notable landmarks (like the State House, art museum and Richland Library) as well as some that are more obscure (like the Lincoln Street Tunnel, Arcade Mall and a variety of public art pieces). The best part about this tour is you can take it at your own pace, with time to pop into stores or stop for refreshments as often as the desire strikes.

Address: 1120 Lincoln St., Columbia, SC 29201

Catch a flick at The Nick

The Nickelodeon Theatre is a nonprofit cinema specializing in films depicting diversity, hardships and community (among other topics), but also adds new releases and seasonal favorites into its mix of flicks that rotate on two screens (think: “Dune” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”). Travelers not only extol the gorgeous building but also the great movie selection. The Nickelodeon also prides itself on providing thoughtful and educational programming for the betterment of the community and to encourage critical thinking. Dialogue and discussion are encouraged before and after (not during) the screenings. The development of its signature Indie Grits Film Festival event draws focus on Southern film and culture to international acclaim, attracting thousands of moviegoers to its downtown Main Street location year after year. Much like a normal movie theater, you’ll need tickets to see a film. Beer, wine, sodas and an array of traditional movie snacks are also available for purchase.

Address: 1607 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201

Koger Center for the Arts

The Koger Center is the premier performing arts facility in Columbia. It is also home to the University of South Carolina School of Music, which offers 20 programs for aspiring professional musicians. While the main theater features ticketed events like major musicals, ballets and operas, the music school also has a robust schedule of orchestra concerts, choir recitals and jazz ensembles that are open for public viewing. Plus, many of the music school events are free to attend. Spectators mention that the venue sometimes facilitates interactive activities, like inviting everyone to wear denim to the performance of “Blue Jeans” and holding a costume contest with cash prizes during a Halloween show, creating audience engagement. Although many cultural attractions in Columbia are located in historic buildings, the Koger Center flaunts a sleek, modern design.

Address: 1051 Greene St., Columbia, SC 29201

Finlay Park

Located in the heart of downtown — and offering one of the best and most iconic views of the city skyline — Finlay Park has been the crown jewel of Columbia’s public parks system since the early 1900s. This 18-acre green space is just steps from the lively Main Street district and comprises a serene walking path encircling a small lake, mature landscaping, playgrounds, a waterfall feature and a statue of its namesake, former Columbia mayor, Kirkman Finlay, sitting on a park bench. A popular, family-friendly regional trail, called the Vista Greenway, cuts through the southwest corner of the park transporting recreationists to the neighboring Vista neighborhood along a former railroad track. A panoramic viewpoint located on the north side of the park along Laurel Street overlooks the Governor’s Mansion and serves as a nice place to watch the sunset.

Address: 930 Laurel St., Columbia, SC 29201

South Carolina State Fair

There’s no better way to experience the unique culture of a place than to spend time at a state fair. South Carolina’s fair happens to be situated just a few miles south of downtown Columbia, near the University of South Carolina’s Williams-Brice football stadium. An average of more than 20,000 people attend the fair each day, flocking for a day of fun with carnival rides, games, 4-H features and live entertainment. For most visitors, however, the biggest attraction is the array of food vendors serving everything from funnel cakes to turkey legs. Although the fair itself occurs in October, the fairgrounds site hosts several other seasonal events throughout the year, such as a holiday light show and a food festival in the spring.

Address: 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29201

