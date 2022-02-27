2022’s 10 best-performing stocks:

These stocks have generated the best returns in 2022. The stock market is off to a shaky start to 2022.…

The stock market is off to a shaky start to 2022. Fears over persistently high inflation, aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, and geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine have the S&P 500 down 8% through Feb. 25. Fortunately for investors, a handful of top-performing stocks have bucked the bearish trend. Top performers include oil and gas stocks benefitting from surging energy prices and biotechnology stocks that have announced positive pipeline catalysts. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2022 so far among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. Returns are through Feb. 25.

10. Zogenix Inc. (ticker: ZGNX)

Zogenix is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, two rare forms of childhood epilepsy. The stock jumped about 66% in January when Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB SA (UCBJF) announced a $1.9 billion buyout of Zogenix. The deal values Zogenix at $26 per share, but it includes a contingency clause worth up to $2 per share if the European Union approves Zogenix’s Fintepla treatment for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Zogenix shares are up 60.6% year to date, but the stock likely has limited additional upside, given that it is trading slightly above the $26 takeover price.

9. Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)

Lantheus is a diagnostic imaging technology company. Lantheus shares ripped higher by 39% on the day the company reported blowout fourth-quarter earnings and revenue numbers. The company’s quarterly revenue of $130 million beat consensus analyst estimates of $112 million and represented year-over-year growth of nearly 38%. In addition to a successful launch of its Pylarify PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, management attributed the big fourth-quarter revenue beat to strong sales of its Definity diagnostic ultrasound enhancing agent. The company’s bullish sales momentum has propelled LNTH stock higher by 61.4% year to date.

8. Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Tenneco is an auto parts manufacturer that specializes in clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. The stock nearly doubled Feb. 23, gaining 94% after private equity giant Apollo Global announced a $7.1 billion buyout of Tenneco at a price of $20 per share. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Tenneco shareholders will likely approve the buyout given the auto supplier reported a net loss of $35 million in 2021. TEN shares are up 70.8% year to date, but additional upside may be capped at the $20 buyout price.

7. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company went public via an initial public offering Jan. 7, selling IPO shares at $19 and raising $190 million. In November, Amylyx submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for AMX0035 in treating ALS. The FDA has since approved and granted priority review for AMX0035 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of June 29. Optimism about AMX0035 approval has driven AMLX shares up 71.4% so far in 2022.

6. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

In October 2021, former President Donald Trump announced a deal to take a new media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. In response to the news, DWAC shares initially skyrocketed more than 1,700%. The SPAC merger has not yet been completed, but Trump Media recently launched Truth Social, a social media platform similar to Twitter Inc. (TWTR). Twitter made the controversial decision to permanently ban Trump from its platform in January 2021. The Digital World rally has continued in 2022, sending DWAC shares up 73.9% year to date.

5. CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC)

CinCor Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. The company’s primary clinical drug candidate is CIN-107, a treatment for high blood pressure for patients who have not been effectively treated via other drugs. Like Amylyx, CinCor went public via an IPO on Jan. 7, pricing its IPO shares at $16. CinCor hasn’t had any earth-shattering news on CIN-107 since its IPO, but the stock has been trending steadily higher since late January. CinCor shares are now up 78% year to date, suggesting the company’s IPO underwriters may have underestimated the market valuation of CIN-107.

4. BRC Inc. (BRCC)

BRC is the parent company of Black Rifle Coffee Co., a premium coffee company that emphasizes its support of veterans, active-duty military and first responders. BRC went public via SPAC merger in early February. Since the merger was completed, BRCC stock has risen from around $10 to $18.50. Black Rifle operates 16 stores in Texas, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, but the company plans to expand its footprint to 78 locations by the end of 2023. BRC investors are hoping the stock could be the next Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), and shares are already up 82.2% year to date.

3. RPC Inc. (RES)

RPC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Unlike many other top-performing stocks of 2022, RPC hasn’t benefitted from a huge one-day jump in its share price. Instead, RPC shares have trended steadily higher throughout the opening months of 2022 as crude oil prices have surged to their highest levels since 2014. In late January, RPC reported 80.5% revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, CEO Richard Hubbell said he sees “many indications of continued growing activity levels and improved pricing” in 2022. Rising oil prices have propelled RES shares higher by 85% year to date.

2. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

Like RPC, energy services company NexTier Oilfield Solutions has benefitted from rising oil and gas prices in 2022. In early January, the stock surged more than 20% after it provided investors with an update on its fourth-quarter financial performance. In addition to guiding for a 25% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue in the fourth quarter, NexTier also said it expects “further gains” in profitability in 2022. The company reported 30% fourth-quarter revenue growth on Feb. 21, and its planned virtual investor day on March 3 could be its next bullish catalyst. NEX shares are up 102.5% year to date.

1. Inspirato Inc. (ISPO)

Inspirato is a luxury travel subscription company that went public via SPAC merger on Feb. 14. On Feb. 17, the stock skyrocketed more than 500%. Inspirato’s SPAC reported investors holding 16,993,592 out of 17,250,000 of the company’s Class A common stock exercised their option to redeem their shares for cash, which appears to have triggered a short squeeze, a spike in a stock’s share price that occurs when a large number of short sellers are forced to exit their positions all at once. As a result, Inspirato shares are already up 443.5% year to date.

