18 Top Things to Do in Montana

Montana is the fourth-largest state in the U.S. by landmass, measuring 147,040 square miles. The Treasure State is also home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders in the world, including Glacier National Park, Yellowstone, the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi and more than 300 mountain peaks standing more than 9,600 feet tall.

If you love the outdoors, Montana has so much to offer, from hiking and camping to skiing and fishing. But it’s also an excellent place to learn about the history of its inhabitants, particularly the Native American tribes, as well as the wildlife that roam the region.

The state also has the third-lowest population density in the nation, and plenty of wide-open spaces, making it a great place to go if you want to avoid crowds. Read on to learn about all of the best things you can do as a visitor in Montana. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Capacity restrictions, mask mandates even closures may be in effect. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local tourism boards before making plans.)

Glacier National Park

Established in 1910, Glacier National Park is sometimes referred to as the Crown Jewel of the Continent. Here, you’ll find 26 glaciers, 762 lakes, 563 streams, hundreds of species of animals and thousands of species of plants. It also includes roughly 746 miles of hiking trails, making it a paradise for avid hikers. Some of the more iconic routes include the Trail of the Cedars to Avalanche Lake, the Grinnell Glacier Trail and the Highline Trail. Just be sure to look up trail conditions and difficulties before you set out. While you’re visiting, you’ll also want to add Going-to-the-Sun Road to your itinerary. The 50-mile road that crosses the Continental Divide is an engineering marvel, passing glaciers, valleys, waterfalls, alpine meadows covered in wildflowers and more. Just keep in mind that the upper portion of the road past Lake McDonald Lodge closes during the winter months. Visitors hail the park as one of the most beautiful places they’ve been to, citing stunning views and clear blue glacier water that’s almost unreal. Depending on what kind of experience you’re looking for, you can camp at one of the park’s many campgrounds, or you can stay at a lodge, hotel or bed-and-breakfast. If you’re considering more formal accommodations, the Lake McDonald Lodge and Belton Chalet should be on your list of options.

[See more of Glacier National Park:Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos.]

Yellowstone National Park

Only 3% of Yellowstone National Park resides in Montana, but the state is home to three of the park’s five entrances. Near the north entrance of the park, you’ll find Mammoth Hot Springs, which has been said to look like a cave that’s been turned inside out. The large terraces are formed by limestone that’s dissolved by the hot, acidic water that rises from the chambers below, then reforms after it’s above ground. If you decide to enter through the west entrance, located just across the Wyoming and Idaho borders in West Yellowstone, you’ll be a quick drive away from several geyser basins, which include both geysers and hot springs. Some of the more popular attractions in this area include Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, Fountain Paint Pot and more. Finally, the northeast entrance, which is closed during the winter months, gives you the best access to the park’s famous Lamar Valley, which is where you’ll be able to observe grizzly bears, black bears, bison and wolves. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park have called it a piece of heaven on Earth, a breathtaking experience and nature at its best. Depending on where you’re coming from, there are plenty of lodging options for each entrance. In West Yellowstone, the ClubHouse Inn West Yellowstone and the Alpine Motel are top-rated. If you’re coming from the north entrance in Gardiner, Montana, Yellowstone Village Inn and Yellowstone Riverside Cottages have great reviews. And if you’re coming from the northeast, consider the Elk Horn Lodge or Alpine Motel in Cooke City.

[See more of Yellowstone National Park: Things to Do | Hotels | When to Visit | Photos.]

Soak in one of the state’s many hot springs

The Treasure State is home to dozens of hot springs perfect for enjoying a relaxing soak. One of the top options is Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort in Paradise, Montana, which is about 70 miles northeast of Missoula. At the resort, you can take a dip in five natural hot spring pools. You can also stay in one of the resort’s cabins or lodges. Past guests called the resort a relaxing experience, with some making repeat visits. For a unique experience, check out the Boiling River in Yellowstone near Mammoth Hot Springs. It’s one of the few areas where you can legally soak in the national park, and it features a mix of hot water from the spring and cold water from the Gardner River. Before you go, be sure to check the park’s website, as the area does close due to varying water conditions. Visitors can access the spot via a short half-mile walk from the parking lot. You can bed down at the Yellowstone Village Inn or Yellowstone Riverside Cottages in nearby Gardiner. Some travelers have called the Boiling River a highlight in the park, but recommend bringing sandals to walk in the river and a towel to dry off afterward. Other favorite hot springs to visit in the state include the Chico Hot Springs, Bozeman Hot Springs, Norris Hot Springs and Elkhorn Hot Springs.

Visit the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman

The museum is a Smithsonian affiliate and offers an incredible array of exhibits. For starters, it has one of the world’s largest collections of North American dinosaur fossils, including T-Rex, one of very few mounted Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons on display in the U.S. It also offers exhibits about the history of Yellowstone National Park and the American Indians who lived on the Northern Plains and near the Rocky Mountains, among other topics. There’s also an exhibit dedicated to children 8 years and younger, where they can explore and learn about the science of Yellowstone. Every year, the museum also showcases three to five temporary exhibitions. There’s also a planetarium, where you can watch shows about the cosmos. The museum is rated as one of the top things to do in Bozeman. Past visitors call out the dinosaurs, in particular, as a major draw. If you’re looking for accommodations in Bozeman, consider staying at the RSVP Hotel or the SpringHill Suites Bozeman.

Address: 600 W. Kagy Blvd., Bozeman, MT 59717

Check out the World Museum of Mining in Butte

This is one of the few mining museums in the world that’s located on an actual mine yard called the Orphan Girl Mine. It’s home to 50 exhibit buildings and 66 primary exhibits in the mine yard itself. With a visit here, you’ll learn about the history of hard-rock mining in Butte, which was home to one of the most productive copper mines ever. You’ll also get the chance to take an underground mine tour of Orphan Girl, which includes a 100-foot descent to the mine’s original shaft station. There, you’ll be able to touch the rock and hear stories about the people who worked there. Past visitors highly recommend the mine tour and praised the tour guides’ knowledge and presentation. Reviewers say you’ll want to bring a jacket, because the museum is primarily outdoors and the mine is chilly year-round. Some of the best-ranked accommodations in Butte include the Copper King Convention Center, Ascend Hotel Collection and the Hampton Inn Butte.

Address: 155 Museum Way, Butte, MT 59701

Visit the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center offers a look into the history of the famous 19th-century expedition, with a focus on the Corp of Discovery’s time in Montana. When you first walk in to the center, you’ll see a two-story diorama depicting the portage of the Missouri River’s five falls. The museum, which was developed in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, features exhibits, hundreds of artifacts and art collections, all of which help tell the story of the residents and travelers over the course of hundreds of years in the Great Falls region. Past visitors say that even for travelers who know the basics of the story of the Lewis and Clark expedition, there’s a lot more to learn. Others highlight that it’s a family-friendly activity. If you’re planning to stay in Great Falls, some of the top options for accommodations include the Historical Hotel Arvon and the Best Western Plus Riverfront Hotel and Suites.

Address: 4201 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT 59405

Learn about the cattle industry at Grant-Kohrs Ranch in Deer Lodge

Originally established in 1862 by Canadian fur trader John Grant, then expanded by cattle baron Conrad Kohrs, this ranch was once the headquarters of a 10-million-acre cattle empire. Now a historic site, the ranch serves as a commemoration of the Western cattle industry from the mid-1800s through recent times. It’s also still a working cattle ranch, so travelers can witness some live demonstrations. Visitors can also walk through 88 historic buildings, hike nearly 10 miles of ranch roads and trails and take a tour of the ranch house. Grant-Kohrs Ranch is located in Deer Lodge, which sits 37 miles northwest of Butte. Many travelers say they stopped by the ranch on their way to somewhere else and describe the historic site as a worthy detour.

Address: 266 Warren Lane, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

Enjoy an all-inclusive dude ranch experience at the Resort at Paws Up

Montana is home to a number of all-inclusive dude ranches, which give travelers the chance to experience Western culture (think: horseback rides, nightly campfires and fly-fishing) in a luxurious setting. For example, the Resort at Paws Up, located about 30 miles northeast of Missoula in Greenough, is home to 28 luxury homes and 36 luxury tents. The resort is open year-round and offers more than 50 activities for travelers to enjoy on its 37,000-acre cattle ranch. Options include backcountry tours, horseback riding, canoeing, dog sledding, fly fishing, geocaching, snowshoeing, photography and many more. The rate includes all meals and more than a dozen activities that can be enjoyed solo or with a guide. Travelers describe the resort as “unreal,” “intimate” and a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Other top-rated all-inclusive dude ranches in Montana include the Ranch at Rock Creek, Blacktail Ranch, the Hawley Mountain Guest Ranch and Elkhorn Ranch.

Address: 40060 Paws Up Road, Greenough, MT 59823

Drive the Hi-Line

The northernmost route in the state traveling east to west, U.S. Highway 2, is called the Hi-Line by locals. If you’re visiting Glacier National Park, the western edge of the roughly 650-mile highway is close by. As you drive the Hi-Line, you’ll come across small towns that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time. The farther you get from glacier country, the landscape morphs into great rolling plains with isolated volcanic peaks, which are sacred to the local Native American tribes. Keep going, and you’ll come across reservoirs, rivers, historic homes and shops, breweries and distilleries and so much more. Travelers say you can easily spend a week exploring all of the places you come across along the way. Depending on how far you plan to travel along the highway, check local towns for lodging options.

Visit Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

Located in southeastern Montana, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument memorializes the Battle of Little Bighorn, which is also known as Custer’s Last Stand. The battle was between the U.S. Army and the Sioux and Cheyenne tribes. The monument includes a visitor center and a museum, where you can learn about the battle and some of the prominent men who fought there. You’ll also discover what it was like for Native Americans living on the plains. You can take a 4.5-mile self-guided tour between two battlefields, the Custer Battlefield and the Reno-Benteen Battlefield, with parking lots at each site. Some travelers describe visiting the monument as a solemn experience, but also an important one to learn the real history of the events that took place. The nearest major city to the national monument is Billings, which is 65 miles northwest.

Address: I-90 Frontage Road, Crow Agency, MT 59022

Pick your own fruit at Bozeman’s Rocky Creek Farm

Montana has many farms where you can pick your own fruits and vegetables, appropriately called U-pick farms. If you’re in Bozeman, Gallatin Valley Botanical at Rocky Creek Farm is a great place to find fresh berries and apples. Berry season kicks off in late June with strawberries, and continues with raspberries and aronia berries in the later summer months and early fall. You can pick apples from the farm’s orchard between late August and November, and even request to have your apples pressed into custom cider. During your visit, stop by the farm stand in the blue barn, where you can buy vegetables, herbs, flowers, meats, eggs, honey and more, all of which are grown at the farm. According to reviewers, the farm also offers activities for children, such as farm school and summer camps.

Address: 34297 Frontage Road, Bozeman, MT 59715

Relax in the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas

It’s not where you’d expect to find a shrine to the Buddha, but the Flathead Indian Reservation just north of Arlee, Montana, is home to the Ewam Sang-ngag Ling Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. Here, you’ll find 1,000 hand-cast Buddha statues, all arranged around the central figure of the Great Mother, or Yum Chenmo, who is the manifestation of the perfection of wisdom. It’s hoped by those who have built the shrine that those who visit feel peacefulness and compassion. And that’s exactly what past visitors say they experienced when describing their time in the garden. Located in western Montana, Arlee sits just 26 miles north of Missoula.

Address: 34756 White Coyote Road, Arlee, MT 59821

Ski at Big Sky Resort

Considered one of the top ski vacations in the U.S., Big Sky Resort is home to 5,850 skiable acres and 39 lifts. There are runs for skiers of all experience levels, including a 1,450-foot vertical ride up to Lone Peak, giving seasoned skiers an experience similar to heli-skiing. After you’re done skiing for the day, hit the spa or one of the many restaurants for après-ski or dinner. There are also a handful of retailers if you want to upgrade your ski uniform. Other winter activities include cross-country skiing, ziplining, snowshoeing, dog sledding, sleigh riding and more. During the summer months, the resort remains open with a variety of outdoor activities, such as golfing, ziplining, hiking, disc golf, whitewater rafting and more. Visitors talk up the resort’s beautiful setting, both in the winter and the summer. If you’re staying at the resort, there are four hotels to choose from. There’s also the Whitewater Inn, which is a short 15-minute drive from the resort.

Address: 50 Big Sky Resort Road, Big Sky, MT 59716

See rock paintings at Pictograph Cave State Park

Within Billings city limits, Pictograph Cave State Park is an area with three caves, which were home to generations of prehistoric hunters. Those hunters left behind artifacts and more than 100 rock paintings, or pictographs. The oldest painting dates back more than 2,000 years, while the most recent are from 200 to 500 years ago. To reach the caves, there’s a three-quarter-mile loop with displays providing more information about the pictographs, as well as the vegetation and natural features of the area. You can also enter the visitor center to see some of the artifacts that were collected from the caves. The deepest of the three caves, Pictograph Cave, is where the rock paintings of animals, warriors and rifles are still visible. It’s recommended that you bring binoculars to properly view the paintings. Some visitors describe the pictographs as too faded, but binoculars may help solve that concern. Others warn that there’s a steep climb to Pictograph Cave that may not be suitable for small children and casual hikers.

Address: 3401 Coburn Road, Billing, MT 59101

Marvel at the Ringing Rocks in Whitehall

Roughly 18 miles east of Butte, there’s a unique geologic area where the rocks actually chime with the light tap of a hammer. Experts believe that this phenomenon was caused by a combination of the rocks’ composition and the joining patterns that have developed during the natural course of erosion — if one of the boulders is removed from the pile, it no longer rings. Some visitors note that the road leading to the rocks can be tough on smaller vehicles without four-wheel drive. There may also be a hike, depending on where you stop your car. Reviewers say that there are hammers near the entrance, so you don’t have to worry about buying one at the local hardware store before you go.

Visit the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls

Charles Marion Russell was an American artist whose works centered on the Old West. His work, which includes paintings, sculptures and drawings, portrays the daily life of cowboys and Native Americans, as well as the landscapes of Big Sky Country, through the lens of his personal experiences. Russell’s home, which was built in 1900, along with his log studio, which was built three years later, were both converted into a museum that houses the largest collection of the artist’s art and memorabilia. The C.M. Russell Museum contains more than 3,000 works of Western art across 16 galleries, an outdoor sculpture garden and a research center. Nearly a third of the works on display were created by Russell himself. The museum is rated among the top things to do in Great Falls. Many visitors are impressed with the sheer volume of work showcased here, saying it gives you a feeling like you’re stepping back in time to the artist’s life.

Address: 400 13th St. N., Great Falls, MT 59401

Witness the destructive power of nature at Quake Lake

About 25 miles northwest of West Yellowstone is Earthquake Lake, called Quake Lake for short. The lake in the Madison Canyon River Area was formed in 1959 when an earthquake struck the area. The seismic activity created a landslide of roughly 80 million tons of rock, halting the water flow in the Madison River Canyon gorge. Tragically, 28 people were killed as a result of the landslide. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake was so devastating that it altered the geyser patterns in Yellowstone National Park and was felt as far away as Salt Lake City, which is 330 miles away. Today, Quake Lake is a popular fishing spot, with authorities stocking it each year with brown and cutthroat trout. Just watch out for the timbers below the surface that were brought down in the landslide.

See the wildlife in West Yellowstone at the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center

Located in West Yellowstone, the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center opened in 1993 with the mission to give visitors a better understanding and appreciation of grizzly bears. The center acts as a sanctuary for bears, wolves, otters, birds of prey and ground squirrels. Visitors will not only get the chance to see some of the wildlife that’s housed at the center, but they’ll also be able to learn about the animals through interactive exhibits, films, displays and demonstrations. The Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center can be a great way to begin or end a trip to Yellowstone National Park. The center is highly recommended by travelers, with some saying it’s worth a stop even if you only have a little time to spare. Others say that it can be a great way to get close to the wildlife if you didn’t get that opportunity in the national park.

Address: 201 S. Canyon St., West Yellowstone, MT 59758

