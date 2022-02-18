18 Top Florida Keys Resorts 2022

Stunning beaches, relaxing spas, fine dining and more await travelers to these Florida Keys resorts. The tiny islands that make…

The tiny islands that make up the Florida Keys are a popular destination for couples, families and adventure travelers, and it’s easy to see why. Often referred to as America’s Caribbean, the Keys boast crystal clear waters, endless opportunities for water sports fun and some of the dreamiest oceanfront resorts in the entire U.S. The best resorts in the Florida Keys are worth the drive, although they vary in terms of where they’re located and their services. To help you plan your next trip, we examined and compared all the top resorts in the Florida Keys to find options with excellent amenities, superior scenery and everything you need for the perfect vacation.

Bungalows Key Largo: Key Largo

Bungalows Key Largo is one of the few all-inclusive beach resorts in the United States, which means the nightly rate includes your meals, drinks and entertainment. The resort is also adults-only, so it is geared toward friend groups and couples seeking romance. Standout traveler-favorite features include the resort’s Key Largo Spa, which offers massages and other treatments in its outdoor cabanas, as well as included activities like yoga and water sports. Guests can also dine and enjoy top-shelf spirits in five different bars and restaurants within the all-inclusive plan.

Cheeca Lodge & Spa: Islamorada

Cheeca Lodge & Spa is one of the best beach resorts in the Florida Keys, according to visitors, due to its waterfront location, yet other features make it a must for your next trip. For example, the property offers casually elegant rooms and suites with ocean or golf course views, some with kitchenettes and sleeping space for up to six. The resort also boasts three highly rated restaurants, two open-air tiki bars, tennis courts and ample opportunities for sportfishing and water sports activities like scuba diving, snorkeling and windsurfing.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa: Little Torch Key

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa gives guests the private island experience with no passport required. This 4.5-acre adults-only enclave is only accessible by boat or seaplane, and it limits its guest count to 60 at any given time — a policy recent visitors said led to an overall peacefulness throughout the property. Resort amenities at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa include a crystal clear lagoon pool, a pristine white sand beach and a marina for those who love yachting or sailing. You can book luxury bungalows with outdoor soaking tubs, beachfront access and private fire pits, and there are no in-room telephones or televisions to spoil the mood.

Ocean Key Resort & Spa: Key West

If you’re seeking a luxury stay in bustling Key West, travelers say Ocean Key Resort & Spa should be on your list. This property is considered to be one of the best Florida Keys waterfront resorts due to its stunning ocean views and world famous sunset pier. Rooms and suites offer captivating water views and perks like whirlpool tubs and large outdoor terraces, plus the on-site spa helps guests relax with Balinese spa treatments and Thai body rituals. The best part? You’re just steps from the sights, sounds and debauchery of Old Town Key West and Duval Street.

Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa: Marathon

If you’re comparing Florida Keys beachfront resorts, the Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa should be a hotel you consider. This luxury resort sits on 24 oceanfront acres with white sand and unbelievable water views in every direction. There are five different pools to choose from (including one giant pool sprawling across 4,500 square feet), and three distinct restaurants serve everything from fresh seafood to burgers on the beach. Suites with up to two bedrooms are available and many room options have oceanfront terraces or beachfront walkout access, which guests appreciate. A 4,000-square-foot spa, a well-equipped fitness center and a marina with water sports offerings like fishing charters and snorkeling trips are also located on the resort grounds.

Parrot Key Hotel & Villas: Key West

Families looking for more space in Key West should consider Parrot Key Hotel & Villas for their next stay. This nature-inspired property offers suites with one or two bedrooms, as well as three-bedroom family villas that sleep up to eight. Family-approved activities to look forward to include swimming at four large pools, kids scavenger hunts and family beach games like yahtzee and bocce ball. The Grove Kitchen & Bar also paves the way for convenient outdoor dining on-site, with offerings like breakfast tacos, burgers and sandwiches keeping everyone in your crew happy and fed.

Reefhouse Resort & Marina: Key Largo

Reefhouse Resort & Marina, formerly known as the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort, is located on 17 lush acres of oceanfront space with a private beach and an on-site marina. Recent guests rave about the scenic hotel grounds and kind staff members. The property offers a heated outdoor pool, its own waterfront restaurant and stylish rooms and suites, some of which feature stunning views of the bay. Pirates Cove Watersports is also conveniently located on the property, so you can easily book sunset cruises, parasailing adventures, tours that let you swim with the dolphins and more.

Hawks Cay Resort: Duck Key

Hawks Cay Resort is located on a small island called Duck Key, which is known for its fishing and diving opportunities, fresh seafood and laid-back atmosphere. The resort itself has its own saltwater lagoon perfect for swimming and floating, as well as five different pools geared toward families. Larger groups say the lodging options here are ideal, with villas and vacation homes featuring up to four bedrooms available to book. Some villas even boast their own private splash pool and sleeping space for up to eight.

Pier House Resort & Spa: Key West

Located in the eccentric enclave of Key West, Pier House Resort & Spa wows guests with its own private white sand beach, a waterfront pool deck and a renowned spa. Island-chic accommodations come with up to two bedrooms, and the resort offers waterfront dining and drinks at three restaurants and bars. While a stay here puts you just steps from the action on Duval street, adventure seekers can book and enjoy activities like parasailing, reef snorkeling and seaplane trips.

Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Curio Collection: Key Largo

Playa Largo Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis known for its beachfront location in stunning Key Largo, Florida. The hotel offers up 14.5 acres of secluded beachfront, its own luxury spa and four on-site eateries featuring fresh, local cuisine and some of the region’s best seafood. Opportunities for water sports also abound, with guests having the option to book snorkeling, scuba diving and kayaking tours directly at the resort. If you want to treat yourself, visitors recommend booking the three-bedroom house with a private pool since it has its own beach and space for the entire family.

Amara Cay Resort: Islamorada

Islamadora’s Amara Cay Resort offers a Florida Keys experience geared toward adventure seekers and nature lovers. The property is dotted with palm trees, fire pits, a zero-entry pool (a traveler favorite) and hammocks that encourage relaxation, yet active guests can stay busy with pursuits like wild dolphin tours and nature walks through nearby Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park. Rooms and suites beckon to guests with calming neutral tones and lanais to relax on, and every room features water views.

Banana Bay Resort & Marina: Marathon

As you search for more Florida Keys resorts, make sure to add Banana Bay Resort & Marina to your list. This 10-acre oceanfront property has its own marina that lets you book snorkeling tours, sunset cruises, scuba adventures and more on-site. The resort also offers a tranquil outdoor pool, complimentary bike rentals and free breakfast for guests. Rooms are comfortable, visitors say, with pet-friendly options, and some feature private balconies with exceptional views of the resort grounds.

Margaritaville Beach House Key West: Key West

Opened in November 2021, Margaritaville Beach House Key West is one of the newer — and most on-brand — resorts in Key West. This Jimmy Buffet-themed property is just steps from Old Town Key West, yet it promotes a laid-back atmosphere and encourages guests to stay on “island time.” Suites with up to two bedrooms are adorned with island decor and colors, and resort activities include everything from campfire stories and swimming for kids to rum-tasting experiences for adults. The well-maintained pool and grounds receive top marks from previous guests.

Islander Resort: Islamorada

Islander Resort is a beachfront paradise that offers amenities and adventures for guests of all ages. For example, resort guests can enjoy two saltwater pools, a splash pad for kids and the on-site butterfly garden, or they can take advantage of complimentary rental bikes, paddleboards, kayaks and snorkeling gear. Guests appreciate the variety of on-site activities to enjoy. As for accommodations, some rooms and suites feature direct walkout access to the resort’s private beach, and others come with a kitchenette and up to two bedrooms.

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina: Key West

Just a short shuttle ride to Old Town Key West, Oceans Edge Resort & Marina is set among 20 acres of swaying palm trees with six swimming pools and an on-site marina. Activities are aimed at helping you relax, with options like a giant chess board to play on, and kayak, paddleboard and bike rentals. Guest rooms come with panoramic views of the marina and private furnished balconies that visitors say make it easy to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

Pelican Cove Resort & Marina: Islamorada

Marketed as a spot for the perfect romantic couples vacation, a Florida Keys fishing trip or an epic friends getaway, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina makes sense for various types of trips. The property itself lets guests take part in jumbo lawn games, sport fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling or relaxing on the beach, and an on-site pool and saltwater lagoon provide even more space to chill. Rooms, which guests say offer excellent views, sleep up to four and all feature outdoor terrace or balcony space.

Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort: Key West

This Waldorf Astoria property overlooks more than 1,100 feet of beachfront space reserved for guests at the southern edge of Key West. Notable resort features include two expansive outdoor pools, an on-site spa and world-class watersports such as deep-sea fishing, catamaran cruises, windsurfing and scuba diving. Kids are more than welcome at this upscale hideaway, with separate children’s menus, cribs and high chairs on offer. Suites with up to two bedrooms and two separate bathrooms are also available. Visitors say that the hotel’s location is excellent.

Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina: Islamorada

The Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina is located just minutes from Key Largo, so visitors say it’s in the perfect location for vacationers who are planning to take advantage of water sports fun and sightseeing. Guests will appreciate the resort’s complimentary kayak and paddleboard rentals, the full-service PADI dive center, the stunning private beach and the two private pools. Rooms and cottages offer sleeping space for anywhere from two to six guests, and many have direct access to the beach through a sliding glass door.

