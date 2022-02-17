17 Top Travel Garment Bags 2022

We’re not saying you won’t have to use the iron in your hotel room ever again (though there’s wrinkle-free clothing…

We’re not saying you won’t have to use the iron in your hotel room ever again (though there’s wrinkle-free clothing that can ensure that). But we are saying your formal attire will fare much better on the hanger of a travel garment bag than folded at the bottom of your carry-on luggage or duffel bag.

Why You Need a Garment Bag for Travel

While you’ll sometimes receive a complimentary garment bag when purchasing formalwear, it’s typically one that’s made of thin material, which can cause it to rip and fall apart very easily. That’s why purchasing a quality garment bag is a worthy investment, especially if you regularly travel for business or events. Plus, the best garment bags do double (or triple) duty, offering space for other travel accessories.

And even if you don’t travel for work, you never know when you’ll need a garment bag (though you’ll most certainly be glad to own one when that invitation to your best friend’s wedding in Cancun arrives).

Where to Buy Garment Bags for Travel

You’ll find the best garment bags at luggage-specific stores such as Away or Samsonite. And of course, there are plenty of options on Amazon.

U.S. News compiled this list of the best garment bags for travel based on the recommendations of travel experts and consumers. The list includes everything from affordable garment bags to rolling styles for business trips, weekend getaways and destination weddings. Read on to learn more about the top garment bag picks from U.S. News. (Note: Prices were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

The Top Travel Garment Bags

Browse our picks for the best travel garment bags, including suit bags and dress bags.

WallyBags 52″ Deluxe Garment Bag With Pockets: Specializing in garment bags, WallyBags offer an exclusive WallyLock that secures hangers in place on all of its bags. They have a wide selection of garment luggage, including a fun floral-print bag and another one that says “Bride,” perfect for destination weddings. But if you’re looking for a classic garment suitcase, we recommend the black 52-inch garment bag, which keeps up to six garments wrinkle-free and ? just as its name implies ? offers (generously sized) pockets. Reviewers appreciate that this bag saves them the hassle of ironing, with many noting they’ve been pleased with their WallyBags product and have used it for years. WallyBags also makes a 40-inch version of this garment bag.

[WallyBags 52″ Deluxe Garment Bag With Pockets: $89.99 or less. View deal.]

Simplehouseware 60-inch Heavy Duty Garment Bag: Looking for a cheap garment bag to protect your cocktail dress for an upcoming soiree? Priced at less than $17 on Amazon, this inexpensive option will get the job done. Long enough to hold suits, tuxedos, dresses and coats, this garment bag is also wide enough to carry additional items such as accessories or even more clothing. In fact, several Amazon reviewers say they’ve been able to fit multiple coats in the garment bag. It quickly folds for easy transport through the airport and storage in the overhead bin.

[Simplehouseware 60-inch Heavy Duty Garment Bag: $16.87 or less. View deal.]

Amazon Basics 40-inch Premium Garment Bag: Another cheap garment bag, this one comes from Amazon Basics. This premium garment bag accommodates up to three dresses or suits and has several interior mesh pockets for belts, tights, dress socks and more. Travelers note that their formalwear, from suits to military uniforms, didn’t have any wrinkles post-flight when using the bag. This Amazon Basics Premium Garment Bag is available in two sizes, 40- and 45-inch, and comes with an adjustable, detachable strap.

[Amazon Basics 40-inch Premium Garment Bag: $35.86 or less. View deal.]

Modoker Convertible Garment Bag: The Modoker Convertible Garment Bag is a garment bag that looks like a duffel bag because it’s both. What’s more, this gem of a garment bag is available for less than $100. The multifunctional design has a 45-liter capacity, which equates to roughly one week’s worth of clothing for business travel. The bag also features a pocket for shoes, pockets for accessories (such as your phone and keys), and a trolley sleeve so you can place it on top of an additional suitcase (if you even need one). Reviewers note that the bag is bigger than expected.

[Modoker Convertible Garment Bag: $69.99 or less. View deal.]

Away The Garment Bag: Away is known for its statement luggage, particularly its carry-on bags. So it should come as no surprise that Away also makes a sleek garment bag for travel. Available in black or navy, this roomy garment bag can fit two suits or three full-length garments, making it the ultimate piece of luggage for everyone from business travelers to brides-to-be. It also has interior pockets for shoes and accessories. External features include a zip-out hook so you can easily hang it on the go, a padded shoulder strap (which can be removed) and a zipped pocket for quick access to essentials.

[Away The Garment Bag: $195 or less. View deal.]

TravelPro Crew VersaPack Carry-on Rolling Garment Bag: You may not think the perfect garment luggage bag exists but if one does, this may be it. This travel garment bag keeps clothing wrinkle-free with a metal hanger clamp, hold-down straps and a padded roll bar while ensuring you can pack everything you need ? not just suits and dresses ? thanks to multiple pockets. Users also love its height-adjustable PowerScope handle, which makes it a breeze to maneuver at the airport. Frequent travelers agree this bag is well worth the investment.

[TravelPro CrewVersaPack Carry-on Rolling Garment Bag: $299.99 or less. View deal.]

DELSEY HELIUM DLX Softside 2-Wheel Carry-On Garment Bag: Breeze through the airport or train station with this wheeled garment bag by DELSEY. Created for Macy’s, this bag features a clamping system to secure garments in place, two interior compartments for shoes, and two exterior pockets for easy access to important documents such as your passport or COVID-19 vaccine card. This bag is so roomy that some reviewers say more than one person can keep their belongings in the bag on short getaways.

[DELSEY HELIUM DLX Softside 2-Wheel Carry-On Garment Bag: $400 or less. View deal.]

CALPAK Compakt Large Garment Bag: This spacious style is modish ? it comes in colors such as mauve and cheetah print ? yet it’s practical, with room for several outfits and both interior and exterior pockets. And even with multiple garments in the bag, reviewers rave that it never feels too packed. Its tri-fold shape and carrying handles make it easy to travel with, and the ripstop nylon material helps ensure it won’t be destroyed any time soon. The Calpak Compakt Garment Bag also comes in a smaller version.

[CALPAK Compakt Large Garment Bag: $98 or less. View deal.]

Vera Bradley Convertible Garment Bag: Complete your Vera Bradley collection with the line’s newest piece of luggage: a convertible garment bag. You’d never know that when expanded, this garment suitcase can hold up to four pieces of clothing and has two interior pockets for jewelry and the like. This travel garment bag comes in one color ? black ? but don’t worry, the interior features one of Vera Bradley’s signature designs. (Note: This bag isn’t available yet, but will be soon.)

[Vera Bradley Convertible Garment Bag: $200 or less. View deal.]

Briggs & Riley Domestic Carry-On Garment Bag With Wheels: The best thing about this versatile piece is that you can use it as a garment bag or a carry-on, or both at the same time. It can hold one or two dresses and/or suits, and offers several compartments for accessories. There’s also a pocket on the outside for quick access to any essentials you need at the airport terminal. Many reviewers say they have buyer’s remorse ? not about the bag, but about the fact that they didn’t find it sooner.

[Briggs & Riley Domestic Carry-On Garment Bag With Wheels: $625 or less. View deal.]

Briggs & Riley Classic Garment Cover: Another pick by Briggs & Riley, this traditional garment bag fits one to two suits or one to three garments, such as shirts and pants. This simplistic yet sharp bag also features an exterior pocket that’s helpful for stowing last-minute items before going through airport security screenings. Reviewers comment that the bag feels sturdy yet lightweight, making it perfect for travel.

[Briggs & Riley Classic Garment Cover: $219 or less. View deal.]

ZEGUR Suit Carry On Garment Bag: Available on Amazon, this style gets rave reviews for its spacious design and ability to keep clothing wrinkle-free. It has an exterior pocket with various sized compartments inside, an adjustable shoulder strap and a trolley sleeve. This garment bag is available in gray and black.

[ZEGUR Suit Carry On Garment Bag: $54.80 or less. View deal.]

NOMATIC Garment Bag: Since the launch of its Travel Pack on Kickstarter in 2017, NOMATIC has expanded its luggage line to include a garment bag (and has gained quite a following in the process). This garment bag can hold several pieces of clothing, a pair of shoes in a shoe-specific compartment and accessories. It’s also water-resistant and convenient to store when flying, with many reviewers saying they were able to store it in the closet at the front of the plane.

[NOMATIC Garment Bag: $170 or less. View deal.]

Beis Travel Garment Bag: This stylish and functional bag has three included hangers for garments (though some reviewers say they’re able to fit five garments in the bag). An exterior pocket can hold shoes or large accessories, while interior pockets are perfect for jewelry, socks and even toiletries.

[Beis Travel Garment Bag: $88 or less. View deal.]

DEGELER SkyHanger Velocity Nylon Garment Bag: This bag is simply elegant and, as many reviewers note, super lightweight and functional, too. A German-engineered bag, the DEGELER SkyHanger features a sturdy titanium hanger that can hold up to three suits, two interior pockets for small accessories, a large interior mesh pocket for dress shirts and other garments and an exterior pocket that’s big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop. DEGELER makes other garment bags as well, all of which are available in eye-popping colors.

[DEGELER SkyHanger Velocity Nylon Garment Bag: $249 or less. View deal.]

Samsonite Armage II Wheeled Garment Bag: You can’t go wrong with a bag by Samsonite, especially when it comes to this wheeled design. In this garment bag, your hangers can face left or right for extra garment capacity, and you can store additional items in the interior compartments, which include two pockets for shoes and a water-resistant “wet pocket” for toiletries. There’s also a large exterior pocket, which travelers say is ideal for storing charging cables and small travel essentials. Just as good as the bag itself is its ease of transport, with oversized wheels and a RightHeight pull handle, which adjusts in 1-inch increments for the perfect height.

[Samsonite Armage II Wheeled Garment Bag: $350 or less. View deal.]

Eagle Creek PACK-IT REVEAL GARMENT SLEEVE: If you’re looking for a travel garment bag that can fit inside your other luggage, consider a garment bag sleeve such as this design from Eagle Creek. The newly redesigned bag features a swivel hook where you can place two or more hangers as well as padded folding areas to prevent crinkled clothing. And while this garment sleeve can fold into most carry-on bags, it can also be used as a traditional, standalone garment bag, a feature reviewers have found useful.

[Eagle Creek PACK-IT REVEAL GARMENT SLEEVE: $39.95 or less. View deal.]

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Carry-On Luggage

— The Top Duffel Bags

— The Top Travel Neck Pillows

— The Top Travel Packing Cubes

— Carry-On Luggage Sizes: Size Restrictions by Airline

More from U.S. News

The 27 Top Duffel Bags 2022

The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2022: 31 Travel Expert Picks

17 Top Travel Packing Cubes

17 Top Travel Garment Bags 2022 originally appeared on usnews.com