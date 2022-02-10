10 Reasons for U.S. Students to Earn a Bachelor’s Degree Overseas

Having a global perspective is becoming more valuable. Tens of thousands of U.S. students per year pursue an undergraduate or…

Tens of thousands of U.S. students per year pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree in another country. “The world is definitely getting smaller because of the internet and mobile phones, so studying abroad does not feel as far or as scary as it once was,” says Mandee Heller Adler, founder of International College Counselors, a college advising company. But it does still come with its own set of challenges, such as language barriers and culture shock. Because global education is becoming increasingly desirable in the job market, among other reasons, students may want to consider earning their degree abroad.

Save money on tuition.

Tuition at U.S. colleges and universities is on the rise — in-state tuition and fees at public National Universities has increased 211% over the last 20 years, for instance — making earning a degree unaffordable for many students. Though there are some tuition-free schools, options are limited and typically require military service or employment. But earning a degree abroad can help reduce the cost of attendance. In European countries such as Norway, Germany and Belgium, many public universities charge low prices or are tuition-free regardless of citizenship, with the exception of some administrative and semester fees.

Reduce time to a degree.

At American universities, students’ first-year schedules are typically filled with general education classes like English, math, history and science. With the remaining credits dedicated to their selected major, a bachelor’s degree usually takes at least four years to complete. But that’s not always the case around the globe. Similar to other students in Europe, Annika Schneider, who is studying criminology and psychology at Lund University in Sweden, will finish her degree in three years. “Most schools in the EU only focus on the area of study, meaning there are no prerequisite classes or additional classes besides those specific to your subject,” she wrote in an email.

Gain independence.

Unlike schools in the U.S., not all global universities offer student housing or meal plans. Students have to apartment hunt, register for classes, build connections and navigate an unfamiliar city by themselves. “Living far from home is something that will help students become independent and self-reliant,” says James Lewis, president of the National Society of High School Scholars, an academic honor society. “You aren’t close to mom or dad or family.”

Become proficient in a new language.

English is used as the main language of instruction at many global universities, like the University of Cape Town in South Africa and the University of Malta. But knowing additional languages can be beneficial, whether a student comes back to the U.S. or stays abroad after graduating, Adler says. Enrolling in a language class relevant to the country, for example, can help students communicate with their peers or locals beyond the classroom walls. “The best way to learn a language is to immerse yourself in that language,” she adds.

Receive a quality education.

College admissions can be competitive, especially for those eyeing Ivy League schools. But elite schools are not only available in the U.S. There are a number of high quality education options internationally, Lewis says. For example, the University of Toronto in Canada, Tsinghua University in China and the University of Melbourne in Australia rank in the top 30 among global universities, according to U.S. News data.

Increase exposure to different types of instruction.

Students should not expect the teaching style or classroom guidelines at global universities to be the same as in the U.S. Some classes might be pass-fail, while others are reliant on a final exam to determine end-of-term grades. “Whatever systems they use to differentiate the students, it’s cool to have the opportunity to think differently, learn differently and as a result have a broader education base,” Lewis says.

Learn outside the classroom.

Students who take classes abroad are exposed to new languages and cultures, which broadens their perspective. “Before I came to the EU, I thought I knew quite a bit about the world, and I never questioned it,” Schneider wrote in an email. “It didn’t take too long to realize that, as much as the USA is a ‘melting pot,’ I was still quite ignorant in my knowledge outside of academia.”

Expand your network.

While studying overseas, students interact with classmates with diverse backgrounds hailing from countries all over the globe. Not only can those peers turn into friends, but they also might serve as potential professional contacts down the road, experts say. Professors are another resource, especially for students interested in pursuing a career abroad.

Stand out to employers.

Having global experiences is being valued by more graduate schools and employers, especially government agencies, experts say. Students who study abroad develop a number of intrapersonal, interpersonal and cognitive skills necessary for the workforce like communication, tolerance for ambiguity and problem-solving, according to a 2017 IIE report. “The global perspective that students can gain by studying abroad can be very marketable and allow them to differentiate themselves in the career world,” Adler says.

Travel.

Students can use their time overseas to become familiar with the country they study in or even travel elsewhere on weekends or breaks. Depending on the location of the school, neighboring countries may be easily accessible by car or train. “It’s a very cool adventure for students who are looking for a nontraditional path,” Adler says. “They can go abroad and have a really exciting three or four years that they might not have gotten here in the U.S.”

Learn more about enrolling in a global university.

