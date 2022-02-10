10 Best Part-Time Jobs to Pay the Bills

Part-time jobs that pay well Sometimes part-time jobs are dream jobs. Whether you have children and want a career without…

Part-time jobs that pay well

Sometimes part-time jobs are dream jobs. Whether you have children and want a career without full-time hours, or you’re a college student or retiree looking for a way to earn extra money, a part-time career may fit the bill. And, of course, sometimes part-time jobs are simply a way to survive.

Whatever your reasons for looking for part-time work, part-time pay doesn’t always mean poor wages in a dead-end job. Many pay reasonably well and offer fulfilling work.

The following careers placed high in the U.S. News Best Jobs ranking and provide opportunities for part-time workers. These are also occupations that can be full-time jobs, and many require some level of education or expertise. Hourly wage data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

10. Dental Hygienist

Average hourly wages: $37.06

As long as you get along with the dentist in your practice, this could be a pretty low-stress job. However many hours you work, it’ll probably be sometime between Monday through Friday. Most dentist practices aren’t open on the weekends and typically aren’t open in the evenings.

A dental hygienist cleans patients’ teeth, removing tartar, stains and plaque — before the dentist performs a checkup. You’ll need at least an associate degree for this job.

9. Bartender

Average hourly wages: $12 per hour

If you’re good at mixing drinks, this can be an excellent part-time position, especially if you don’t mind working evenings and weekends, when bars tend to be at their busiest.

It helps to be a people person too. You’ll be interacting with plenty of customers and the waitstaff.

And if you know how to make an Old Fashioned as well as a martini, margarita, cosmopolitan or a whiskey sour with the best of them, you’ll probably make far more than $12 an hour, with the tips that come rolling in.

8. Restaurant Cook

Average hourly wages: $13.10 per hour

Restaurant cooks do hard work — standing at a grill, making a lot of meals at once. Feeding people and putting your culinary talents to use can be fun and rewarding work. But because it’s quite an endeavor, it might be a great part-time job. You get to unleash your inner Julia Child or Gordon Ramsay — but before you get too wiped out, you’re heading home.

Cooks work a lot of evenings and weekends, since restaurants are often open then. This is a job in which you don’t need a college degree. You do, however, need to know a lot about food if you’re going to do well. If you have formal training and can produce complicated meals, you’ll probably work at more upscale restaurants and see a higher paycheck.

7. Actor

Average hourly wages: $21.88

Many actors would prefer to work full time, but this is a profession that is often suited for part-time work. And even part-time work can be hard for an actor to find. There’s a lot of competition, and the unpredictable hours can make things tricky.

Part-time actors may spend plenty of time chasing gigs and may dabble in modeling for print ads. It can be a struggle to maintain a part-time acting career while working a full-time job. But that’s the nature of show business. It’s plenty rewarding, but it isn’t easy.

6. Physical Therapist Assistant

Average hourly wages: $24.02

This job, which typically requires an associate degree from an accredited program and a license or certification, may involve work in a hospital or a physical therapist’s practice. Physical therapist assistants are on their feet a decent amount in helping people become more mobile.

But a part-time job means less time on your feet and generally working hours between Monday and Friday. These tend to not be weekend and evening jobs.

5. Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Average hourly wages: $16.25

Landscapers and groundskeepers make sure gardens and lawns look great and remain healthy at parks, golf courses, cemeteries, retirement homes, private homes, college campuses and office buildings. They stay busy working outdoors by planting, watering, mowing, fertilizing and weeding. Usually, no formal education is necessary for this role, and workers learn on the job. Another upside: The job doesn’t often require working weekends or nights.

Licenses may be required for people whose jobs involve using pesticides and fertilizers.

While there are many full-time landscapers and groundskeepers, this works well as a part-time job. Some workers may be able to set their own hours if an employer simply wants to make sure a lawn or garden is well-maintained on a daily or weekly basis but is flexible about the timing.

4. Massage Therapist

Average hourly wages: $20.97

With their know-how, massage therapists manipulate patients’ muscles to alleviate pain, relieve stress and help heal injuries.

While a massage therapist might work in an office setting, like a chiropractor’s office, 35% of these professionals are self-employed, according to the BLS. This makes it an occupation that’s easy to do full time or part time. Self-employed massage therapists can make their own schedule to travel to clients’ homes or offices.

Every state’s laws are different, but generally massage therapists need to complete a postsecondary education program of 500 or more hours.

3. Recreation and Fitness Worker

Average hourly wages: $13.67

Recreation and fitness workers may work part time at parks, community centers, gyms or summer camps.

The pay isn’t high, but these jobs tend to be fun and not too stressful for those who like engaging with people. This can be a great job for a college student, a parent who wants to work during the day but be home when the kids get out of school, or a semi-retired person seeking extra income. It’s also good for anyone who wants to get paid for being physically active.

2. Personal Care Aide

Average hourly wages: $13.02

Personal care aides help people with chronic conditions accomplish everyday tasks like making the bed and bathing. Some positions require high school diplomas or certificates from relevant community college programs. Additional training, perhaps at a certified home health or hospice agency, may include CPR certification.

Personal care aides may work in a client’s home, a group home or perhaps at a day service program at a nursing facility.

It can be a challenging job that is physically taxing, which is why it lends itself well to a part-time position. It also may involve working with people with moods across the spectrum. But helping society’s most vulnerable citizens is a job to feel good about.

1. Home Health Aide

Average hourly wages: $13.02

These workers, who support patients in day-to-day tasks like cooking and household chores, are in high demand as baby boomers age. Some roles require high school diplomas, competency exams or certificates, plus passing a background check. Additional training may include CPR certification.

Home health aides typically have numerous clients they’re scheduled to visit in a given day, although they may work for extended periods for one person in a home.

As part-time gigs go, this is a nice one. Home health aides may be on the go a lot, traveling from one client’s home to another, but they spend a lot of quality time with patients one-on-one and make a positive difference in people’s lives.

