U.S. News Ranks the Best Jobs

The U.S. News & World Report rankings of the Best Jobs of 2022 can help you make the best decisions for your next career move. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and our own in-house reporting, these top jobs have a combination of factors that job-seekers want.

The rankings of the 100 Best Jobs were determined by first looking at the roles with the largest projected number and percentage of openings through 2030, according to the BLS. The top jobs were then scored with other components including median salary, unemployment rate, future job prospects, stress levels and work-life balance. Read more about our methodology.

Due to its projected 10-year growth, future job prospect rating, low unemployment and high median salary, the role of information security analyst climbed up 14 spots from last year’s rankings to the top of this year’s list. Read more about why information security analyst is the best job of 2022.

The rankings also reflect the persistent need for health care workers as the pandemic continues: Nearly 4 in 10 jobs in the overall rankings are in the health care or health care support industries. The demand for these jobs and the high median pay they provide bring many health care jobs to the top of the overall list.

The 10 Best Jobs in America in 2022:

1. Information security analyst.

2. Nurse practitioner.

3. Physician assistant.

4. Medical and health services manager.

5. Software developer.

6. Data scientist.

7. Financial manager.

8. Statistician.

9. Lawyer.

10. Speech-language pathologist.

Having a high-paying job may prevent or relieve a lot of financial stress. Most professions on the list of Best Paying Jobs require an educational investment beyond a bachelor’s degree, which can take many years to complete and can come with a hefty price tag. A lot of health care jobs are also represented at the top of this ranking for 2022.

The 10 Best Jobs That Pay $100K or More:

1. Physician.

2. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

3. (Tie) Obstetrician and gynecologist.

3. (Tie) Anesthesiologist.

5. Psychiatrist.

6. Orthodontist.

7. Nurse anesthetist.

8. Pediatrician.

9. Dentist.

10. IT manager.

