The 27 Top Duffel Bags 2022

Best Overall Duffel Bags

— Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel 90L: $99 or less. View deal.

— Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L: $139 or less. View deal.

— Stubble & Co. The Weekender: $215 or less. View deal.

— Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe: $215 or less. View deal.

— Herschel Novel Duffle: $89.99 or less. View deal.

— Gonex Travel Duffel Bag 50L: $59.99 or less. View deal.

— Monos Metro Duffel: $225 or less. View deal.

What to Look for When Shopping for a Duffel Bag

Duffel bags are an essential piece of luggage for many travelers. Available in many sizes, styles and designs and composed of different materials, duffels can be perfect for short business trips or weekend getaways, while some are large enough to pack gear for a week or two of travel. Others are tough enough to withstand severe outdoor conditions and will keep your clothes and other items dry no matter the weather. Which duffel bag is right for you? It depends on where you’re traveling and what your needs are.

Andrew Zimmern, the host of Magnolia Network series “Family Dinner” and goodwill ambassador to the United Nations’ World Food Programme, requires a very specific type of duffel bag. “I’m an adventure traveler and am often in several environments and ecosystems on just one trip. I like a rolling duffel bag to easily navigate airports, sidewalks and curbs, but one that can be structured inside the bag with adjustable panels that keep my gear organized. I appreciate that once it’s organized, it’s secure, and it stays consolidated within the customized ‘bins’ inside my bag,” Zimmern says. “I also prefer a bag that has external pockets so I can easily access aspirin or headphones if I’ve packed just the one bag,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Samantha Brown, host and creator of PBS series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” also has a list of features she looks for in the perfect bag. “I prefer a duffel to be personal item-size so I can always pair it with my luggage as part of my carry-on duo. I especially am looking for a trolley sleeve on the back to connect it to my luggage, which is a rare feature to find. I like to have built-in organization on the outside of the bag for personal items I need quick access to like my phone and wallet, because I don’t want to have to go on a search and rescue mission to find those important items,” she says.

“For me, a duffel needs to have handles as well as an adjustable luggage strap, and a side external pocket for a water bottle. It also needs to have some structure to it. My pet peeve is an amorphous bag that collapses as you are trying to pack, unpack or find things,” Brown adds.

The type of bag you select will also depend on how casual or dressy you want it to be and if you’re looking for a bag that’s considered a personal piece (as Brown prefers) or a carry-on bag.

Keep in mind, while many companies advertise that their duffel bags meet airline sizing restrictions for personal items and carry-on luggage, it’s best to check with the airline you’re flying with as sizes and weight limitations vary, especially when traveling internationally or on smaller commuter flights.

U.S. News compiled this list of top duffel bags based on recommendations of leading travel experts and consumers. The list includes everything from ruggedly designed bags and lightweight nylon duffels for outdoor adventure to professional briefcase-style bags for a business trip. There are also stylish choices for a romantic weekend escape or fun casual bags for a girls getaway. After perusing this list of offerings, you might decide that you need several types of duffel bags for your luggage collection. Read on to learn more about the top duffel bag picks from U.S. News.

Best Travel Duffel Bags

Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel 90L: This heavy-duty and versatile bag is perfect for outdoor adventure. The duffel is constructed with recycled materials and a water-repellent coating. The bag weighs less than 3 pounds yet has a total of 98 liters of space when expanded. Top loop zipper pulls allow for easy access to the interior and for heavy loads, there’s a reinforced yoke webbing system on the tote and haul handles. You can even carry the duffel as a backpack, a feature buyers love. Color options include blue and green, among others.

[Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel 90L: $99 or less. View deal.]

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L: Consistently ranking at the top of numerous best duffel bag lists, this bag weighs less than 3 pounds with a 55-liter capacity and is made from a 100% recycled polyester ripstop fabric. The bag has a convenient open main compartment with a top zipper and padded base, and features a zippered side pocket accessible from inside or out. The fabric is also weather-resistant. Reviewers comment that this size is perfect for weekend or weeklong trips — depending on how you pack — and that the duffel is incredibly durable. The bag has padded, removable shoulder straps that allow it to convert into a backpack. Because it’s so popular, this duffel bag tends to sell out but Patagonia and other retailers typically restock and allow consumers to sign up for waitlists. The Black Hole line also offers a smaller 40-liter size and two larger bags — 70 liter and 100 liter — for extended vacations or camping trips.

[Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L: $139 or less. View deal.]

Stubble & Co. The Weekender: Rugged in design, The Weekender is made from water-resistant British Millerain Tekwax canvas making it durable and practical for adventurous getaways. The bag is generous in size with a 41-liter capacity but weighs less than 3.5 pounds. Carry the bag over your shoulder with the padded strap or attach the bag to your wheeled luggage with the trolley sleeve. Other features include a protected 15-inch laptop pocket and stylish leather trim and handles. Best of all, the bag’s appearance takes on more character with extended use. Reviewers say this is a well-designed and durable bag. It’s available in four darker shades, including olive and navy.

[Stubble & Co. The Weekender: $215 or less. View deal.]

Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Large: Lo & Sons’ larger weekender bag comes in a choice of three fabrics: a recycled polyester, an organic canvas or a washed canvas. One of the best features of the bag is the separate zippered bottom pocket that allows you to store shoes or other items you want to keep apart from your clothes. The bag also features a pass-through sleeve (so you can easily attach it to your wheeled luggage), a side pocket for stashing your passport or phone, several interior pockets and a messenger strap with padding to carry the bag on your shoulder. The larger bag measures 18.5 inches across the bottom and weighs less than 3 pounds. The exact weight depends on the fabric; color options include beige, gray, navy and more. Purchasers say the bag is perfect for weekend breaks and that it’s very durable. They also like the addition of the bottom compartment for shoes.

[Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe: $215 or less. View deal.]

Herschel Novel Duffle: This popular weekender bag is a traveler favorite for its functional and classic design. The duffel comes in a wide selection of color combinations, including gray, red, light pink and black. The standard size bag — at 42.5 liters – has features like Herschel’s signature side-access shoe storage space, an internal mesh sleeve, a padded shoulder strap, reinforced handles and striped interior lining. With plenty of storage for an overnight or extended excursion, and weighing just 2.23 pounds, this is an affordable option to add to your luggage collection.

[Herschel Novel Duffel: $89.99 or less. View deal.]

Gonex Travel Duffel Bag 50L Large: Made of durable high density cotton canvas, Gonex’s large duffel bag weighs in at 2.86 pounds and features large zippers, bronze-tone hardware and a nylon-lined interior. The bag has a generous main compartment with a zippered pocket and five external pockets with zippers. And it’s large enough to accommodate an extended weekend’s worth of clothing, a 15-inch laptop, toiletries and other personal items. Reviewers say they’ve been able to pack enough clothing in the bag for five days or more. The padded and removable shoulder strap is long enough to carry the bag across the body. Plastic pads on the bottom also help protect the base from wear and tear. Color choices include green, brown, gray and more. It has many features of an expensive bag at a budget-friendly price point.

[Gonex Travel Duffel Bag 50L Large: $55.99 or less. View deal.]

Monos Metro Duffel: Available in a water-repellent nylon twill and trimmed in vegan leather, the Metro Duffel is a smart option for work trips or short getaways. According to recent buyers, the duffel is very stylish and well-designed. The 23-liter bag weighs less than 3.5 pounds and features a QuickSnap Modular Kit System so you can swap out Metro Kits, depending on your plans for the day or weekend. These interchangeable kits magnetically attach to the company’s Metro brand duffels and backpacks. You can fill them with electronic or small personal items or other essentials required for work or personal travel. One Metro Classic Kit comes with the bag, and you can purchase additional Metro Folio Kits. Other notable features are the two interior side pockets, perfect for a small umbrella and bottle of water, and an interior sleeve that accommodates a laptop. The bag also includes a removable shoulder strap, additional exterior storage and a trolley sleeve. Choose from colors like blue, green, black, tan, ivory and more, some of which come in a vegan leather option.

[Monos Metro Duffel: $225 or less. View deal.]

Best Black Duffel Bag

TUMI Alpha 3 Double Expansion Travel Satchel: When you need a sophisticated piece of luggage in basic black, TUMI’s travel satchel fits the bill. Made of durable ballistic nylon and weighing less than 4 pounds, with an expanded depth of 13 inches and a width of 18.5 inches, this is the bag to carry for weekend or business travel. Other features include an interior key leash, a detachable padded shoulder strap and a front slip pocket with a magnetic closure. You can even personalize the bag with a monogram. Reviewers say the duffel is the perfect size for weekend getaways. They also like the expandable feature for more space.

[TUMI Alpha 3 Double Expansion Travel Satchel: $475 or less. View deal.]

Another black travel bag to consider:

North Face Base Camp Duffel: This expedition-style duffel holds up to the roughest and most challenging conditions. Made with recycled body and boot materials, the company’s legendary Base Camp material is water-resistant. The bag also features additional stitching and bar tacks, four compression straps, padded side handles for hauling and an ergonomically designed adjustable shoulder strap. The interior has a zippered mesh pocket and the opening has a weather-resistant flap. Recent buyers say the duffel is well made and very durable. They also appreciate that you can carry it as a backpack. The Base Camp Duffel weighs approximately 3.9 pounds. The bag is also available in other colors.

[North Face Base Camp Duffel: $149 or less. View deal.]

Best Leather Duffel Bag

Kenneth Cole Colombian Leather Duffel Bag: When nothing but leather will do, consider this classic option from Kenneth Cole. The compact black bag weighs less than 3.5 pounds and is constructed with full-grain Colombian cowhide leather. It also has a tear-resistant lining and five feet on the bottom to protect against dirt and scratches from rough surfaces. The bag has a front exterior pocket for easy access to a phone or passport, and the open main compartment has two full-length zippered pockets and two open pockets. There are also two exterior side zippered pockets. Reviewers say the bag is the perfect size for a quick overnight trip or weekend break. Choose to carry the duffel by its handles or over the shoulder with the removable strap.

[Kenneth Cole Colombian Leather Duffel Bag: $400 or less. View deal.]

Other leather duffel bags to consider:

Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender: This chic option for women is available in black or stone-colored Italian pebble grain leather sourced from a woman-owned factory in Turkey. The leather is also tanned sustainably with an LWG Gold certification. Features of the 4.3-pound bag, which looks like a stylish oversized handbag (a feature buyers really like about the weekender), include three individual compartments to help organize your weekend essentials with slip pockets to hold a few pairs of shoes or sandals. The bag also includes a leather crossbody strap and a sleeve to slip the bag over your wheeled luggage handle.

[Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender: $395 or less. View deal.]

Leatherology Large Kessler Duffel: Leatherology’s travel duffel bags are available in several full-grain leathers, including a buttery cognac and rich saddle brown. There’s also a premium leather upgrade option. Recent buyers say the leather is very soft, and comment that the craftsmanship is excellent. This versatile bag has a roomy compartment to accommodate personal items and clothing for an overnight stay or several days away. Other features include an exterior pocket for quick access to a phone or passport, a large zippered interior pocket, nickel hardware and a sustainable cotton lining. Meanwhile, the removable and adjustable shoulder strap is padded for extra comfort. What’s more, personalization is available for an additional charge, including a traditional monogram.

[Leatherology Large Kessler Duffle: $365 or less. View deal.]

Best Duffel Bag for Men

Filson Medium Rugged Twill Duffle Bag: For a casual yet sophisticated men’s option, this 43-liter scuff-resistant bag is a popular choice. It’s made of water-resistant twill and Bridle leather, has a rustproof brass zipper, a storm flap closure and comes in several colors like navy and tan. Other features include a removable padded leather strap, double handles and leather support straps around the bag. Reviewers like the rugged appearance, quality and overall design of the bag, adding it’s the perfect size for travel.

[Filson Medium Rugged Twill Duffle Bag: $395 or less. View deal.]

Another men’s duffel bag to consider:

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 55: This timeless classic is a splurge, but it will never go out of style. The Keepall Bandoulière 55 debuted in 1930 and is still a favorite of jet-setting travelers today. Top features that recent travelers praise include the bag’s light weight and its waterproof coated canvas material. The bag is available in the iconic brown Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas or a new, striking black and gray Monogram Eclipse canvas. Noteworthy features include cowhide leather trim with double handles, a detachable and adjustable leather shoulder strap, an ID holder and a padlock to secure your valuables in the bag. It’s lightweight and roomy. If you want just one duffel bag for your luxe weekend getaways in your luggage collection, this may be your bag.

[Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 55: $2,360 or less. View deal.]

Best Duffel Bag for Women

Longchamp Le Pliage Duffel Bag: This stylish bag is made from Longchamp’s durable polyamide canvas fabric and features a fully lined nylon interior. Trimmed in leather and available in several colors, such as navy, red and tan, you can’t go wrong with the Longchamp’s classic black duffel bag with brown leather trim. The expandable bag has a top zipper with a snap closure, an adjustable shoulder strap and top handle. It’s lightweight at less than 2 pounds; it also folds into a smaller bag and lays flat when empty. Buyers appreciate all those features and say the fabric wears well. With one simple zip, you can convert the duffel bag from the one you’d use for an overnight stay to one you can take on an extended weekend getaway.

[Longchamp Le Pliage Duffel Bag: $255 or less. View deal.]

Another women’s duffel bag to consider:

Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag: Made from various fabrics, such as recycled cotton, the line’s signature cotton and even microfiber, this soft bag is the bag to pack for a girls weekend getaway. The 50-liter bag is available in a selection of solid colors and patterns, and it comes with a detachable padded shoulder strap, one zippered and three side pockets, and a zippered closure. The three interior mesh pockets keep small items like cosmetics and socks organized and easily accessible. The bag is also machine washable in cold water in the gentle cycle. It’s the largest duffel bag option Vera Bradley makes, and it’s easy to pack as it opens wide with the long zipper, according to reviewers. What’s more, it conveniently folds flat for storage. You can also personalize your bag with a monogram or whimsical design.

[Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag. $130 or less. View deal.]

Best Rolling Duffel Bag

North Face Rolling Thunder — 22″ Wheeled Duffel: This 40-liter capacity bag weighs less than 8 pounds. Its design features larger wheels and wheel wells for better traction and a strengthened handle and back panel. Reviews of the bag say it’s sturdier than a traditional duffel and comment that the bag rolls smoothly. The company’s durable Base Camp material combined with nylon makes it suitable for rougher wear and tear. Plastic bumpers on the wear points also help protect the fabric. There’s an interior split mesh pocket, two zippered pockets outside and an additional external compartment for wet or dirty items or clothes. It’s available in black or gray.

[North Face Rolling Thunder — 22″ Wheeled Duffel: $269 or less. View deal.]

Other duffel bags with wheels to consider:

Eberlestock Hercules B3 Duffel: This oversized and heavy-duty rolling duffel bag weighs in at a whopping 14 pounds and is ideal for the serious outdoorsman. The interior modular hook and loop panels keep gear and clothing organized in separate sections. There are also six large external pockets, interior pockets, an attached rain cover (which is also stowable), a hard-shell bottom and handles on the top and sides. Color options include brown, gray and black. Fans of the bag, including Zimmern, say the duffel is well-designed, incredibly durable and holds a lot of gear.

[Eberlestock Hercules B3 Duffel: $399 or less. View deal.]

Olympia 8 Pocket Rolling Duffel: Available in four sizes and offered in seven colors, including pink and blue, Olympia’s rolling duffel bag features recessed metal ball bearing in-line skate wheels, eight exterior pockets, a retractable and zippered handle, and a roomy interior compartment. Size options include 22-, 26-, 29- and 33-inch bags, so there’s a rolling duffel bag to meet almost every travel need. Reviewers comment that the bags are roomy, and the exterior pockets add even more packable space.

[Olympia 8 Pocket Rolling Duffel Bag: $140 or less. View deal.]

Best Carry-on Duffel Bag

Away The Everywhere Bag: Away’s water-resistant nylon travel bag is available in several colors with leather trim; the bag also comes in a durable pebble-grain leather in black or light pink. This carry-on bag can store all of your necessary in-flight items with a 15-inch laptop pocket, a hidden pocket for your phone and an open interior that will accommodate a comfy wrap or neck pillow. It’s designed with a trolley sleeve to fit over the handle of a suitcase and has an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. With 20-liter capacity and weighing less than 3.5 pounds, the lightweight bag will also fit in the overhead bin or under the seat in front of you. Fans of the bag remark that it’s sleek and timeless, and very roomy.

Keep in mind several other duffel bags on this list also fit carry-on requirements but it’s best to check directly with your airline before travel to confirm sizing specifications.

[Away The Everywhere Bag: $245 or less. View deal.]

Best Waterproof Duffel Bag

YETI Panga 50L Duffel: This fully submersible duffel will be your go-to bag if you’re planning a big offshore fishing trip, heading to Antarctica or camping in a rain forest during your next adventure. No matter how wet you get — on the boat or on land — your gear will stay dry inside with the bag’s waterproof molded landing pad, laminated high-density nylon and a HydroLok Zipper to keep everything 100% dry. Buyers agree. One reviewer even said it’s built like a tank. The bag, weighing in at 5.2 pounds, also features six lash points for carrying options. It comes in an aptly named — storm gray — for those wet weather travel days.

[YETI Panga 50L Duffel: $299.99 or less. View deal.]

Other waterproof bags to consider:

Carhartt Legacy 23″ Gear Bag: This built-to-last duffel bag is made of heavy-duty polyester with water repellent that will protect your items in light rain. The duffel, which comes in black or brown, also has an abrasion-resistant base and an adjustable padded shoulder strap, as well as double handles. The single open compartment accommodates clothing and shoes or you can carry other essential items, especially when headed out for a road trip or camping adventure. Because the fabric is strong, buyers also say the bag is useful for transporting photography gear and carrying tools. If you need something smaller, opt for Carhartt’s 20″ Legacy bag, or for more space, the 30-inch duffel.

[Carhartt Legacy 23″ Gear Bag: $74.99 or less. View deal.]

Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag: Canway’s foldable weekender bag is an affordable option with many great features. It’s made of waterproof and tear-resistant polyester fabric, has reinforced stress points and weighs less than 2 pounds. The bag features one large main compartment and six individual pockets for additional storage. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap and two side straps for heavier loads requiring an extra hand to carry the bag. What’s more, the side shoe pocket has ventilated air vents and there’s a trolley sleeve to keep it secure on wheeled luggage. Buyers are impressed with the features, quality and capacity for the price. Color options include purple, red, blue, black and more.

[Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag: $39.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Duffel Bag Backpack

REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Recycled Duffel: This versatile bag is made of durable recycled ripstop nylon and features an even more rugged recycled ballistic nylon base. It’s large enough to accommodate enough clothes and items for several days. Recent buyers mention that they like the classic design and take the bag with them to the gym and to work. Carry the bag as a duffel or use the stowable back straps to convert it to a backpack. The lightweight bag weighs approximately 2 pounds and is available in four colors.

[REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Recycled Duffel: $99.95 or less. View deal.]

Another duffel bag backpack to consider:

Cotopaxi Chumpi 35L: Constructed from 100% repurposed nylon, each bag from Cotopaxi’s colorful Del Día collection has a one-of-a-kind color combination created by the person that made the duffel. The lightweight bag — at less than 2 pounds — features a removable shoulder sling and tuck-away backpack straps. There are also four reinforced grab handles and an outside zippered pocket for your phone or other small personal items. If you like surprises — and want to save money — let Cotopaxi choose your colors when ordering your bag. Reviewers say they enjoy the fun colors and cool design, and comment that the fabric is surprisingly durable.

[Cotopaxi Chumpi 35L: $115 or less. View deal.]

Best Duffel Bag for the Gym

Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag: Nike’s durable Brasilia training duffel bag comes in several colors and sizes, including the popular medium 60-liter capacity. The bag features a large open compartment with a coated bottom to store your clothes and gear, and a zippered bottom space for carrying wet clothing or shoes, two top attributes purchasers say they appreciate. There are also several external pockets for easy access to frequently used items. The bag is made of lightweight polyester, weighing approximately 1.5 pounds, and comes with a padded shoulder strap.

[Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag: About $115 or less. View deal.]

Best Packable Duffel Bag

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Duffel: This packable duffel bag conveniently tucks away into its own zippered carrying case. The lightweight duffel is made of durable nylon ripstop fabric and has a capacity of 30 liters. It’s perfect for stashing in your suitcase for those times when you’ll need another bag to carry items like snacks on a hike or to take a swimsuit, towel and sunscreen to the beach. It’s also a great bag have handy for carrying souvenirs back to your hotel that you pick up while out shopping. Features include a main compartment with dual zippers, a comfortable shoulder strap and an external pocket with a key clip. It’s a great companion piece to pack whenever you’re headed out of town. Reviewers say that it holds more than they expected and they were impressed with the strength of the material.

[Osprey Ultralight Stuff Duffel: $82.99 or less. View deal.]

