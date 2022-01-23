See the Top Online Bachelor’s Programs

Explore the top online bachelor’s programs.
While some students have long appreciated the value and flexibility of earning a degree online, COVID-19 has shifted online learning into full gear. Online programs have always been an excellent option for students seeking to complete a bachelor’s degree while balancing work and school obligations. Since the inaugural 2013 edition of Best Online Programs, U.S. News has ranked these degree programs to help prospective students compare online options. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs in the 2022 Best Online Programs rankings.
19 (tie). Creighton University (NE)
Academic year founded: 2012-2013
Total enrollment: 79
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $500 per credit
More about Creighton University.
19 (tie). Illinois State University
Academic year founded: 2002-2003
Total enrollment: 134
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $384 per credit (in-state); $768 per credit (out-of-state)
More about Illinois State University.
19 (tie). Loyola University Chicago
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 341
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $730 per credit
More about Loyola University Chicago.
19 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 1,460
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $424 per credit
More about University of Massachusetts–Amherst.
19 (tie). Washington State University
Academic year founded: before 1998-1999
Total enrollment: 2,765
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $542 per credit (in-state); $591 per credit (out-of-state)
More about Washington State University.
16 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 9,815
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $590 per credit
More about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.
16 (tie). University of Georgia
Academic year founded: 2005-2006
Total enrollment: 33
Application deadline: May 1
Tuition for 2021-2022: $326 per credit
More about the University of Georgia.
16 (tie). University of Oklahoma
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 812
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $164 per credit (in-state); $691 per credit (out-of-state)
More about the University of Oklahoma.
14 (tie). George Washington University (DC)
Academic year founded: before 1998-1999
Total enrollment: 351
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $615 per credit
More about George Washington University.
14 (tie). Utah State University
Academic year founded: 2005-2006
Total enrollment: 2,489
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $333 per credit (in-state); $369 per credit (out-of-state)
More about Utah State University.
13. Colorado State University–Global Campus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 10,535
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $350 per credit
More about Colorado State University–Global Campus.
10 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 3,071
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $305 per credit
More about the CUNY School of Professional Studies.
10 (tie). North Carolina State University
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 73
Application deadline: Feb. 15
Tuition for 2021-2022: $272 per credit (in-state); $1,138 per credit (out-of-state)
More about North Carolina State University.
10 (tie). University of North Carolina–Charlotte
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 286
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $159 per credit (in-state); $719 per credit (out-of-state)
More about University of North Carolina–Charlotte.
7 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 526
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $382 per credit
More about Ohio State University–Columbus.
7 (tie). University of Arizona
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 5,235
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $525 per credit
More about the University of Arizona.
7 (tie). University of Central Florida
Academic year founded: before 1998-1999
Total enrollment: 12,816
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $179 per credit (in-state); $716 per credit (out-of-state)
More about the University of Central Florida.
6. Arizona State University
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 58,956
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $541 per credit
More about Arizona State University.
5. Oregon State University
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 8,506
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $331 per credit
More about Oregon State University.
3 (tie). Medical University of South Carolina
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 26
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $609 per credit (in-state); $658 per credit (out-of-state)
More about the Medical University of South Carolina.
3 (tie). University of Illinois–Chicago
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 482
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $414 per credit
More about the University of Illinois–Chicago.
1 (tie). Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)
Academic year founded: before 1998-1999
Total enrollment: 14,386
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $447 per credit
More about Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide.
1 (tie). University of Florida
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 3,809
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2021-2022: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)
More about the University of Florida.
Get more information on online education.
U.S. News offers lots of advice for prospective online students on paying for their online education, preparing for an online program and excelling in online classes. Discover more about gearing up for college by following U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.
Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs
— 1 (tie). Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide
— 1 (tie). University of Florida
— 3 (tie). Medical University of South Carolina
— 3 (tie). University of Illinois–Chicago
— 5. Oregon State University
— 6. Arizona State University
— 7 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus
— 7 (tie). University of Arizona
— 7 (tie). University of Central Florida
— 10 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies
— 10 (tie). North Carolina State University
— 10 (tie). University of North Carolina–Charlotte
— 13. Colorado State University–Global Campus
— 14 (tie). George Washington University
— 14 (tie). Utah State University
— 16 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
— 16 (tie). University of Georgia
— 16 (tie). University of Oklahoma
— 19 (tie). Creighton University
— 19 (tie). Illinois State University
— 19 (tie). Loyola University Chicago
— 19 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst
— 19 (tie). Washington State University
More from U.S. News
Explore the Top 20 Best Online MBA Programs
10 Things Employers Think About Your Online Degree
10 Big Mistakes Online Students Make
See the Top Online Bachelor’s Programs originally appeared on usnews.com