See the Top Online Bachelor’s Programs

Explore the top online bachelor’s programs.

While some students have long appreciated the value and flexibility of earning a degree online, COVID-19 has shifted online learning into full gear. Online programs have always been an excellent option for students seeking to complete a bachelor’s degree while balancing work and school obligations. Since the inaugural 2013 edition of Best Online Programs, U.S. News has ranked these degree programs to help prospective students compare online options. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs in the 2022 Best Online Programs rankings.

19 (tie). Creighton University (NE)

Academic year founded: 2012-2013

Total enrollment: 79

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $500 per credit

More about Creighton University.

19 (tie). Illinois State University

Academic year founded: 2002-2003

Total enrollment: 134

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $384 per credit (in-state); $768 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Illinois State University.

19 (tie). Loyola University Chicago

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 341

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $730 per credit

More about Loyola University Chicago.

19 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 1,460

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $424 per credit

More about University of Massachusetts–Amherst.

19 (tie). Washington State University

Academic year founded: before 1998-1999

Total enrollment: 2,765

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $542 per credit (in-state); $591 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Washington State University.

16 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 9,815

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $590 per credit

More about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

16 (tie). University of Georgia

Academic year founded: 2005-2006

Total enrollment: 33

Application deadline: May 1

Tuition for 2021-2022: $326 per credit

More about the University of Georgia.

16 (tie). University of Oklahoma

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 812

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $164 per credit (in-state); $691 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Oklahoma.

14 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Academic year founded: before 1998-1999

Total enrollment: 351

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $615 per credit

More about George Washington University.

14 (tie). Utah State University

Academic year founded: 2005-2006

Total enrollment: 2,489

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $333 per credit (in-state); $369 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Utah State University.

13. Colorado State University–Global Campus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 10,535

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $350 per credit

More about Colorado State University–Global Campus.

10 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 3,071

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $305 per credit

More about the CUNY School of Professional Studies.

10 (tie). North Carolina State University

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 73

Application deadline: Feb. 15

Tuition for 2021-2022: $272 per credit (in-state); $1,138 per credit (out-of-state)

More about North Carolina State University.

10 (tie). University of North Carolina–Charlotte

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 286

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $159 per credit (in-state); $719 per credit (out-of-state)

More about University of North Carolina–Charlotte.

7 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 526

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $382 per credit

More about Ohio State University–Columbus.

7 (tie). University of Arizona

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 5,235

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $525 per credit

More about the University of Arizona.

7 (tie). University of Central Florida

Academic year founded: before 1998-1999

Total enrollment: 12,816

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $179 per credit (in-state); $716 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Central Florida.

6. Arizona State University

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 58,956

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $541 per credit

More about Arizona State University.

5. Oregon State University

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 8,506

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $331 per credit

More about Oregon State University.

3 (tie). Medical University of South Carolina

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 26

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $609 per credit (in-state); $658 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the Medical University of South Carolina.

3 (tie). University of Illinois–Chicago

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 482

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $414 per credit

More about the University of Illinois–Chicago.

1 (tie). Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)

Academic year founded: before 1998-1999

Total enrollment: 14,386

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $447 per credit

More about Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide.

1 (tie). University of Florida

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 3,809

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2021-2022: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Florida.

Get more information on online education.

U.S. News offers lots of advice for prospective online students on paying for their online education, preparing for an online program and excelling in online classes. Discover more about gearing up for college by following U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

