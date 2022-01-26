Questions to Ask a Personal Trainer Before Hiring Them

The COVID-19 pandemic left many people struggling to stay physically active and putting on some unwanted pounds. Now, fitness facilities…

The COVID-19 pandemic left many people struggling to stay physically active and putting on some unwanted pounds. Now, fitness facilities are reopening around the country, and it’s time to turn the page on a new year.

As you return to exercise and perhaps pursue your New Year’s resolutions, it’s important to be a well-informed consumer when choosing a personal trainer. After all, you want safe and effective workouts that align with your personal goals and values, and the best way to set yourself up for success is by asking the right questions up front.

Questions to Ask Your Personal Trainer

Consider asking the following questions before hiring a personal trainer:

What precautions are you taking related to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The rules may be different from state to state, but the important thing is that you’re comfortable with the environment in which you will be exercising. Ask about social distancing, mask wearing, sanitizing protocols and any other precautions that are being taken to ensure your health and safety.

Do you offer alternative training methods, such as virtual or in-home training?

As the world continues to cope with the pandemic and emerging variants, you might be interested in alternative training methods that will allow you to continue with your program if the fitness facility closes or if either you or the trainer are unable to attend sessions. Find out what you will need to have in order to take advantage of these offerings, such as home exercise equipment or a laptop with a camera.

Why did you become a personal trainer?

As a potential client, you should ask the trainer to talk about themselves and their background. Understanding where their passion for fitness began can help you know if they are a good match for you and allow you to get to know them a bit as a person.

Not many trainers are asked this type of question, so the resulting conversation can be a great icebreaker, in addition to providing some valuable insight. Follow up by asking about their training, certifications and experience, as well as their training style and what a typical session might look like.

Do you regularly work with clients like me?

You want to be sure that the trainer has the expertise and experience needed to help you pursue your specific goals. Ask the trainer about their specialization or continuing education interests and how they will support your exercise program. Personalization is absolutely vital when it comes to exercise programming and lifestyle change, so be sure to ask the trainer how they will help you reach your specific goals.

What are appropriate goals and expectations for me to set?

Ask about the intensity, frequency and duration of exercise as you get back into your routine. Getting off to a slow but steady start is vital to your long-term success, as nothing derails a program more quickly than an injury.

On the other hand, you want to experience early success and results in order to maximize motivation, so you also don’t want to start too slowly. So, ask the trainer how they plan to get you started on the right track.

How will we measure progress?

Continue this conversation by asking how you will measure progress in your program.

Understanding where you are now in terms of your health and fitness levels will allow you to gauge progress moving forward. There are countless ways to measure success, from weight loss and circumference measurements to improvements in mood and better sleep quality, so it’s essential that the chosen measures align with your goals.

How will you help me between sessions?

You’ll likely be with your trainer for only one or two hours each week, so this is an important consideration. A good personal trainer will provide positive accountability and give you an idea of what’s expected of you on those days you’re not training together.

For example, if you’re with the trainer for two circuit training–style workouts each week that combine strength and cardio training, ask whether you need to perform additional cardio workouts to hit your goals. Or, perhaps you want to try yoga, Pilates or other group fitness classes throughout the week. A good trainer will help you pursue your goals all week long, not only during your sessions together.

What is your approach to nutrition?

Providing detailed meal plans or nutrition advice is outside the scope of practice for personal trainers, but they should be able and willing to talk to you about dietary guidelines, caloric balance and other nutrition-related topics that are integral to your success.

Many personal trainers have registered dietitians in their professional networks that they can refer you to for more detailed nutrition support. Physical activity and proper nutrition should both be part of your overall wellness program, so you’ll want to understand the trainer’s perspective on nutrition.

How much do you charge?

Now we’re down to the nitty gritty. As a consumer, you’ll want to be sure to understand how pricing works, as many trainers and fitness facilities will offer various packages in addition to a standard per-session fee.

You may be able to save money by paying for multiple sessions up front, or you might want to take advantage of seasonal or event-related programs. The options can sometimes be confusing, so be sure to ask a lot of questions up front. In addition to understanding your personal trainer’s fee structure, knowing their cancellation policy is also important.

Finally, ask for references.

It’s a good idea to ask for references or, better yet, an opportunity to speak with current and former clients who are similar to you.

For example, if your goal is related to weight-management, ask to speak to clients who successfully lost weight and kept it off while working with the trainer. Or, if you’re a new mom returning to the gym after having a baby, ask to be connected to other new mothers with whom the trainer has worked. These conversations can provide valuable insight.

In Conclusion

This series of questions should trigger a meaningful and insightful conversation. Use this time to think about how well your personalities will mesh.

Personal training is far more than counting sets, reps and minutes on the treadmill; it’s also about the art of motivation, behavior-change and interpersonal skills. A client–personal trainer relationship can be a powerful and empowering collaboration, so taking the time to make the right choice is essential.

