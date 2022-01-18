Navigating Private School Interview Questions

When parents and students tackle the private school admissions process, one key element to focus on is the interview with…

When parents and students tackle the private school admissions process, one key element to focus on is the interview with admissions personnel that many schools require.

While an interview is not always a part of the process, it is a common tool used by admissions directors to get to know students and parents beyond the application and evaluate how they might fit into the school community. It can be a student’s time to shine. It can also be their first real sitdown interview, and admissions experts recommend that families prepare carefully.

“Students and parents must be prepared to explain why they are considering a private school experience and to be prepared to mention specifics about the school,” says Sherry Skyler Kelly, a neuropsychologist and co-founder of PositiviTeens, which offers coaching and workshops for teenagers, parents and teachers.

Most interviews take place at the school, though some are now done virtually, and administrators often meet with student and parents separately. While every interview is different, most are conversational and relatively short because schools are often dealing with dozens of applicants.

“Realize that many private schools now have limited tours and interviews due to the pandemic,” Kelly says.

Preparing for Private School Interviews

Admissions experts suggest that parents register early in the admissions process and request the interview as soon as possible.

Then, research should begin. Parents and their children can read through the school’s website and watch any videos available together in order to help get a sense of the school and the community. David Lee, head of Daycroft School in Michigan, also suggests talking to people who are knowledgeable and can provide additional information about the school that is not available online.

“If you know a family that is already involved with the school, interview them about what they like about the school, why it is a good fit for that family’s child, along with what makes the school special in their opinion,” he says.

For parents, the goal is to walk into a school knowing what it has to offer, how your child might be a match and what your family can contribute to the school’s community. Parents should also be prepared to address questions on your child’s passions, their strengths and needs, and why you believe they belong at the school.

The more familiar you become with the school, the better you are likely to do during the interview.

Questions Students May Encounter

Students, who almost certainly have less experience in an interview setting, may benefit from some practice. The idea is not to develop canned answers. Rather, it is to facilitate a conversation that allows your child to engage administrators and introduce themselves fully. Have your child dress for the situation, practice shaking hands or fist bumping, make eye contact and go over some questions.

Here are some that students are likely to encounter, according to Kelly and Lee:

— What do you like to do in your free time?

— What subjects do you like in your current school?

— What do you know about our school?

— What book are you currently reading?

— Tell me about your parents or family.

— What do you do together as a family?

— What excites you most about the prospect of attending our school?

— How do you see yourself becoming a part of this community?

— What other schools are you applying to?

Be Sure to Ask Questions

Parents and students should also be ready to show their curiosity about the school, advisors say. You will certainly be asked at the end of the interview if you have any questions.

Lisa Satz, admissions director for Xceed Preparatory Academy in Florida, offers this advice to help navigate this portion of the interview:

— Think about how you want to present your family and your child, including academic goals, extracurricular interests and other things that may be important to communicate.

— Research other schools, so that you are able to understand how this school compares.

— Be ready to explain your child’s experience at their current school, including academic, social and extracurricular. If your child has a special talent, perhaps in sports or the arts, are they enthusiastic and hoping to grow? Does your child enjoy school? Do they like to learn?

— Come prepared with a list of academic, social and financial questions to ask.

Overall, experts say, schools are looking for families who want to join the community and be active participants, and students who are kind, resilient and engaged.

As Eric Kim, a partner and program director at LA Tutors, put it, “Schools are looking for curious students who love to learn, participate in their current school community and would get involved in their next school.”

