Law School Letter of Continued Interest: What to Know

Spend time among law school applicants this time of year and you will probably hear an earful about LOCIs. Not to be confused with Loki, the mythological Norse trickster god and Marvel supervillain, LOCI stands for “letter of continued interest.” Law schools request this letter from applicants placed on the waitlist who wish to remain under consideration for admission.

Beyond expressing interest in staying on a waitlist, a LOCI is an opportunity to influence admissions officers selecting which waitlisted applicants to accept as additional spots open. A good LOCI makes a personal and substantive case for admission without coming across as overwrought or immature.

Law schools vary in how specific they are in their instructions for how waitlisted applicants should affirm their interest, along with when and how to send such a submission. Some offer specific guidance for the LOCI while others are open-ended. Waitlisted applicants should carefully review communications from law schools and comply with all instructions and deadlines.

Generally, a good LOCI tends to express the following basic attributes:

— Expression of gratitude.

— Helpful, professional tone.

— Degree of interest.

— Update on candidacy.

— Offer to provide additional information.

Expression of Gratitude

Imagine you’re a lawyer about to meet with a judge who has just issued you a disappointing ruling. You may feel like giving the judge a piece of your mind. Even if your feelings are justified, will that attitude help your case?

Start your LOCI on the right note by briefly thanking the admissions office for taking the time to consider your application. Express gratitude for being placed on the waitlist. No need to go overboard — keep it short and sweet.

Helpful, Professional Tone

The worst thing you can do in a LOCI is to come across as unprofessional or impatient. Do not beg to be admitted from the waitlist, do not ask when final decisions will be made, and do not set conditions for your acceptance.

Write succinctly and informatively, aiming for one page or less. Proofread your letter carefully to edit out trite and redundant writing and catch typos and mistakes. If you send a letter to more than one law school, each letter should be distinct — and addressed to the right school!

Degree of Interest

State your interest in attending clearly. If the school is your first choice and you would attend if admitted, say so. If not, express your interest sincerely without exaggeration. If you are no longer interested in attending, promptly send a polite email response rather than draft a LOCI.

Beyond expressing enthusiasm, be as specific as possible about the reasons you are interested in attending, such as any personal connections, plans to practice locally, or programs and activities you are eager to participate in.

Tell the admissions committee why you are a good fit for the school and how you could have an impact if admitted. If you visited campus, spoke with a professor or met with a current student, mention how those interactions affected your desire to attend.

If you are still unsure about whether the school is the right fit, you could simply state that you remain very interested in attending the school and excited about the prospect of attending in the fall.

Update on Candidacy

By the time you send a LOCI, it has likely been multiple months since you submitted your application. Update the admissions office on how your profile has changed in the past few months, including any new grades, workplace promotions, new activities or responsibilities, or other achievements.

This should be the largest and most substantive portion of your letter of continued interest.

Offer to Provide Additional Information

Many schools accept additional information from waitlisted candidates as they further evaluate their candidacy, including supplemental essays or letters of recommendation.

Even if a school does not specifically solicit additional information, you should offer to provide any information that they may find helpful in further evaluating you.

While the admissions office may acknowledge receipt of your LOCI, don’t expect a response. There is no need for follow-up letters, unless you have further updates to your candidacy.

Once you start law school, all the stress and uncertainty of dealing with waitlists will fade from memory very quickly. Until then, settle in for the long haul. You may not receive a decision until summer. Some waitlisted applicants are even admitted after law school classes begin. It’s always good to have options.

