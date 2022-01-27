Balanced Fund 16152.62 – .40 – 2.17 – 5.54 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2385.57 + .34 – .35 – 2.84 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16152.62 – .40 – 2.17 – 5.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2385.57 + .34 – .35 – 2.84

Emerging Markets 415.75 – .28 – 3.87 – 4.03

Equity Income Fund 17119.71 – .08 – 1.69 – 4.01

GNMA 767.11 + .15 – .08 – 1.39

General Municipal Debt 1502.74 – .38 – 1.02 – 2.28

Gold Fund 339.21 – 3.21 – 9.22 – 8.25

High Current Yield 2550.18 – .60 – 1.17 – 2.16

High Yield Municipal 728.78 – .38 – 1.09 – 2.22

International Fund 2350.64 – 1.05 – 4.36 – 6.82

Science and Technology Fund 4795.02 – .77 – 5.57 – 16.20

Short Investment Grade 386.98 – .12 – .24 – .72

Short Municipal 191.73 – .12 – .36 – .73

US Government 713.99 + .31 + .04 – 1.67

