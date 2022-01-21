Balanced Fund 16358.42 – .92 – 3.25 – 4.34 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.78 + .29 – .78 – 2.22 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16358.42 – .92 – 3.25 – 4.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.78 + .29 – .78 – 2.22

Emerging Markets 426.96 – 1.28 – 2.41 – 1.44

Equity Income Fund 17214.50 – 1.14 – 4.24 – 3.48

GNMA 768.53 + .10 – .38 – 1.20

General Municipal Debt 1516.63 – .11 – .51 – 1.38

Gold Fund 364.24 – 2.52 + .20 – 1.48

High Current Yield 2574.07 – .24 – .78 – 1.25

High Yield Municipal 735.97 – .11 – .47 – 1.26

International Fund 2428.12 – 1.21 – 3.54 – 3.75

Science and Technology Fund 4918.97 – 3.13 – 7.93 – 14.04

Short Investment Grade 388.09 + .04 – .18 – .44

Short Municipal 192.30 – .06 – .17 – .44

US Government 716.82 + .43 – .25 – 1.28

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.