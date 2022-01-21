CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16358.42 – .92 – 3.25 – 4.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.78 + .29 – .78 – 2.22

Emerging Markets 426.96 – 1.28 – 2.41 – 1.44

Equity Income Fund 17214.50 – 1.14 – 4.24 – 3.48

GNMA 768.53 + .10 – .38 – 1.20

General Municipal Debt 1516.63 – .11 – .51 – 1.38

Gold Fund 364.24 – 2.52 + .20 – 1.48

High Current Yield 2574.07 – .24 – .78 – 1.25

High Yield Municipal 735.97 – .11 – .47 – 1.26

International Fund 2428.12 – 1.21 – 3.54 – 3.75

Science and Technology Fund 4918.97 – 3.13 – 7.93 – 14.04

Short Investment Grade 388.09 + .04 – .18 – .44

Short Municipal 192.30 – .06 – .17 – .44

US Government 716.82 + .43 – .25 – 1.28

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up