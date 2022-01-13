Balanced Fund 16908.09 – .60 – .11 – 1.13 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.48 + .23 + .02 – 1.46 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16908.09 – .60 – .11 – 1.13

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.48 + .23 + .02 – 1.46

Emerging Markets 437.35 – 1.31 + 2.25 + .95

Equity Income Fund 17977.12 – .41 + .35 + .79

GNMA 771.47 – .33 – .83

General Municipal Debt 1524.35 – .02 – .50 – .88

Gold Fund 363.53 – 1.14 + 4.81 – 1.67

High Current Yield 2597.04 + .03 + .21 – .36

High Yield Municipal 739.38 – .03 – .44 – .80

International Fund 2517.12 – .91 + .72 – .22

Science and Technology Fund 5346.31 – 2.86 – 2.46 – 6.57

Short Investment Grade 388.72 – .01 – .04 – .28

Short Municipal 192.62 – .03 – .15 – .27

US Government 718.59 + .21 + .02 – 1.04

