The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 6:43 PM

Balanced Fund 16860.39 – .19 – 1.47 – 1.41

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2408.69 – .08 – .87 – 1.90

Emerging Markets 430.00 + .04 – 1.21 – .74

Equity Income Fund 17912.72 – .19 + .17 + .43

GNMA 770.74 – .20 – .72 – .92

General Municipal Debt 1525.38 – .27 – .84 – .81

Gold Fund 353.56 + 1.21 – 2.69 – 4.37

High Current Yield 2583.53 – .10 – .80 – .88

High Yield Municipal 739.79 – .22 – .79 – .75

International Fund 2482.28 – .86 – 1.75 – 1.60

Science and Technology Fund 5406.45 + .07 – 6.56 – 5.52

Short Investment Grade 388.56 – .07 – .23 – .32

Short Municipal 192.75 – .07 – .22 – .21

US Government 716.26 – .03 – .71 – 1.36

