Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

January 7, 2022, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 16894.75 – .19 – 1.20 – 1.20

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2410.48 – .36 – 1.83 – 1.83

Emerging Markets 430.30 + .60 – .67 – .67

Equity Income Fund 17945.65 + .18 + .62 + .62

GNMA 772.25 – .23 – .73 – .73

General Municipal Debt 1529.50 – .16 – .54 – .54

Gold Fund 349.33 + .71 – 5.52 – 5.52

High Current Yield 2588.87 – .11 – .68 – .68

High Yield Municipal 741.39 – .17 – .53 – .53

International Fund 2503.56 + .17 – .76 – .76

Science and Technology Fund 5407.02 – 1.35 – 5.51 – 5.51

Short Investment Grade 388.77 – .03 – .26 – .26

Short Municipal 192.89 – .02 – .14 – .14

US Government 716.66 – .25 – 1.30 – 1.30

