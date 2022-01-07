Balanced Fund 16894.75 – .19 – 1.20 – 1.20
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2410.48 – .36 – 1.83 – 1.83
Emerging Markets 430.30 + .60 – .67 – .67
Equity Income Fund 17945.65 + .18 + .62 + .62
GNMA 772.25 – .23 – .73 – .73
General Municipal Debt 1529.50 – .16 – .54 – .54
Gold Fund 349.33 + .71 – 5.52 – 5.52
High Current Yield 2588.87 – .11 – .68 – .68
High Yield Municipal 741.39 – .17 – .53 – .53
International Fund 2503.56 + .17 – .76 – .76
Science and Technology Fund 5407.02 – 1.35 – 5.51 – 5.51
Short Investment Grade 388.77 – .03 – .26 – .26
Short Municipal 192.89 – .02 – .14 – .14
US Government 716.66 – .25 – 1.30 – 1.30
