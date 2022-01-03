Balanced Fund 17173.54 + .43 + .25 + .43
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.54 – 1.05 – 1.06 – 1.05
Emerging Markets 435.34 + .49 + .58 + .49
Equity Income Fund 17882.31 + .26 + .51 + .26
GNMA 776.28 – .21 – .23 – .21
General Municipal Debt 1538.46 + .04 + .07 + .04
Gold Fund 363.34 – 1.73 – .21 – 1.73
High Current Yield 2607.93 + .05 + .03 + .05
High Yield Municipal 745.55 + .03 + .11 + .03
International Fund 2518.58 – .16 + .05 – .16
Science and Technology Fund 5796.47 + 1.30 – 1.05 + 1.30
Short Investment Grade 389.43 – .09 – .07 – .09
Short Municipal 193.18 + .02 – .01 + .02
US Government 721.96 – .57 – .66 – .57
