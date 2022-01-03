CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 6:49 PM

Balanced Fund 17173.54 + .43 + .25 + .43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.54 – 1.05 – 1.06 – 1.05

Emerging Markets 435.34 + .49 + .58 + .49

Equity Income Fund 17882.31 + .26 + .51 + .26

GNMA 776.28 – .21 – .23 – .21

General Municipal Debt 1538.46 + .04 + .07 + .04

Gold Fund 363.34 – 1.73 – .21 – 1.73

High Current Yield 2607.93 + .05 + .03 + .05

High Yield Municipal 745.55 + .03 + .11 + .03

International Fund 2518.58 – .16 + .05 – .16

Science and Technology Fund 5796.47 + 1.30 – 1.05 + 1.30

Short Investment Grade 389.43 – .09 – .07 – .09

Short Municipal 193.18 + .02 – .01 + .02

US Government 721.96 – .57 – .66 – .57

