How to Involve Your Child in Choosing a High School

In most households, parents spend years making educational decisions for their children, including where they will attend school. But that can change when children reach high school.

Education experts say that an evolved approach that includes children in the high school selection process can lead to better decisions and stronger outcomes.

“Involving your child in the process of selecting a new high school is a wise move,” says Kirsten Allen Reader, director of enrollment and financial aid at The Harley School in New York. “We all know that things go a bit smoother when we at least have some buy-in from our children. Before you start the process of looking, evaluate what you are looking for and what things are nonnegotiables.”

For many parents considering private school, cost is a major driver, and there may be little reason to consult with children on that front. But when it comes to class offerings, extracurricular activities like sports and music, social dynamics and other aspects of high school, your child’s perspective can be extremely valuable.

Mike Tenney, head of The Tenney School in Texas, says involving your child in the high school selection process and decision can make a significant impact on their ultimate success and happiness.

“Our experience is that the students need to be invested in the high school decision to have the highest probability of success,” he says. “Students forced to go to a school against their wishes may be set up for failure down the road.”

How to Involve Your Child

Of course, choosing a private school is not one conversation. It is a process, and students are always involved on a basic level: they have to apply. That means writing essays, studying for and taking entrance exams, and, in some cases, doing an admissions interview. Some schools also require an audition or portfolio.

By encouraging your rising high schooler to have a voice and express their needs throughout the process, rather than just doing what is asked, they take a step toward adulthood. They are helping to make a decision that will have a real, daily impact on their lives.

“Letting your child know that his or her opinion is essential will help him or her feel heard and validated,” says Martha Horta-Granados, a teacher, psychologist and consultant. “Considering their options will let them know that they are being made part of an important process in their life. Even though not all decisions will rest on their opinion, it will help them take responsibility for their decisions.”

Education experts say there are several good ways to draw children into conversation and ensure that the ongoing discussion is productive as your family looks at options.

— Tour schools together. School tours allow you to see facilities and meet teachers, but they also provide a natural time to discuss needs and wants, compare school offerings and exchange viewpoints. In short, it’s a good way to start a conversation about which school is the best fit, and then keep that conversation going.

— Keep discussions focused. Eighth graders can be influenced by many of the things they see as they explore different schools, from the size of the athletic facility to the food in the cafeteria. Not all of it is relevant. Similarly, they may be influenced by friends who are going through the same process. “Remind your teen that their opinions should be informed and not based on the views of their peers,” Horta-Granados says. That goes for parents, too. “Choosing the place that best meets the needs and abilities of the family and the student will always be the best option,” she says. “Not the one chosen by others.”

— Schedule a “shadow day.” Many schools allow eighth graders to spend a day at the school, observing classes, talking to students and touring the facilities. This is a great way for children to get a good look at life in a particular high school. After your child completes the shadow day, it’s a good time to talk to them about what they saw, what they liked and what they did not like.

The Value of Student Involvement

Of course, parents can and will draw some parameters around the school decision, but one way to accomplish buy-in from both students and parents is to find common ground. “Having the student hear what the parent wants and vice versa can make for greater understanding from both parties during the process,” Allen Reader says.

Cindy Chanin, founder and director of Rainbow EDU Consulting, says students often have great insight into their own needs, if parents can truly listen.

“They can often provide tangible information to what has worked and has not worked for them, as well as what has served them well or been a disservice,” Chanin says. “They can also provide insight into what they want more and less of, as well as discuss their priorities when it comes to growth and development.”

Horta-Granados says some parents find it difficult to let go and allow teens to navigate this process alongside them, but those who do often see a better outcome.

“Listening to your child’s opinion does not make you lose authority,” she says. “Nor does it automatically mean that only he or she will make the final decision.”

