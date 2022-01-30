How Are Unemployment Benefits Taxed?

Unemployment benefits were one of the most complicated aspects of tax filing for 2020. Even though these benefits are usually…

Unemployment benefits were one of the most complicated aspects of tax filing for 2020. Even though these benefits are usually taxable, Congress temporarily changed the rules after tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs because of the pandemic and filed for unemployment benefits. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law on March 11, 2021, and excluded up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits from taxes for 2020 — after many people had filed their income tax returns.

But this exemption does not apply to 2021 unemployment benefits, and the benefits are fully taxable when filing your income tax return this year.

“I do not expect Congress to make another last-minute change to make some unemployment benefits excludable again for 2021,” says Mark Luscombe, principal federal tax analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. “Although it has been discussed in Congress, no such provision was included in the Build Back Better bill, and the employment picture improved considerably in 2021.” If you did not have taxes withheld from your unemployment benefits in 2021, you may owe more money when you file your income tax return.

How Unemployment Benefits Are Taxed

The regular rules returned for 2021: Unemployment benefits received in 2021 are taxed as ordinary income (like wages), but are not subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes. You should receive Form 1099-G from your state unemployment division in January reporting the total unemployment compensation you received for 2021. Include this information on Schedule 1 of your 1040 form when you file your federal income-tax return. Form 1099-G also shows how much money, if any, you had withheld from your benefits for federal and state income taxes, which you also report on your return.

Most states tax unemployment benefits, too, although there are a few exceptions. Five states that have a state income tax do not tax unemployment benefits: California, Montana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, says Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects with the Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation. Alabama, Indiana and Wisconsin may exclude some or all of the unemployment benefits from taxes in many cases, he says.

Your Options for Paying Taxes on Unemployment Benefits

When you receive unemployment benefits, you have the option to have taxes withheld from your payments — like you would from your salary — so you won’t have a surprise bill at tax time. You can ask to have taxes withheld from your payments when you apply for benefits, or you can file IRS Form W-4V, Voluntary Withholding, with your state unemployment office. You can only request that 10% of each payment be withheld from your unemployment benefits for federal income taxes.

It’s up to you to decide if you want to have taxes withheld from your benefits. “The decision as to whether or not to have income taxes withheld from unemployment benefits is uniquely yours,” says Mitchell Freedman, a CPA financial planner in Westlake Village, California. “If you still receive a refund of taxes withheld or estimated, even after receiving the benefits, consider nothing. However, if you are concerned as to whether or not you will be able to write a check to the IRS come April, then have them withhold income taxes, which will take some of the stress out of paying your liability.”

You may also have some other options. Instead of having income taxes withheld from your benefits, you could pay estimated taxes each quarter, which adds more flexibility. Or you could have more money withheld from your paychecks if you return to work later in the year.

“If you are strapped for cash and need every dollar for living expenses, I would take out minimal taxes now and deal with the shortage at tax time,” says Morris Armstrong, an enrolled agent in Cheshire, Connecticut. You may have to pay a penalty because you didn’t pay taxes throughout the year. “The money is taxable and you should have taxes withheld, if feasible, or make adjustments further down the road through withholding or estimated payments.”

Taxes and Stimulus Payments

The tax situation is different for stimulus payments. Those payments, also called “economic impact payments” were considered an advanced payment of an income tax credit and were never taxable. “Stimulus payments will work in a similar manner to 2020 stimulus payments,” says Luscombe. If you were entitled to more than you received, you can get more money as a recovery rebate credit when you file your income-tax return.

He says that the calculations can be more confusing in 2021 because stimulus payments received in January or February 2021 were part of the second round reported on the 2020 tax return. “Only stimulus payments received with the third round in March 2021 or later are taken into account on the 2021 tax return,” he says.

The IRS sent “Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment” in January to everyone who received this third round of stimulus payments. This information can help you determine whether you can claim the recovery rebate tax credit on your 2021 income tax return. You may be eligible for this credit if you didn’t receive the third payment or didn’t receive the maximum amount and your circumstances changed.

You can use the Recovery Rebate Credit worksheet with your Form 1040 to help calculate whether you are eligible for the credit, then report that amount on Line 30 of your 1040. If you already received the full amount of the third stimulus payment, then you don’t need to include any information about your payment when you file your 2021 return. See the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit factsheet for more information.

