WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of lawmakers have gathered on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And a year after supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his reelection defeat, legislators who were there that violent day still had quavering voices. And they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives and perhaps preserving American democracy as well. Among them was Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred. He thanked the parents of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who confronted the mob and died the following day. He thanked them for letting him live so his own sons could have him around.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The National Weather Service says Nashville saw snowfall of 6.3 inches. Freezing rain and sleet coated areas around the Tennessee-Alabama state border and a bevy of crashes and other issues bottlenecked drivers on multiple interstates in the region. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned that the snow hitting his state was dangerous, with hundreds of car crashes across the state. Meanwhile Massachusetts was bracing for 8 inches or more from 2022’s first snowstorm.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With more bad weather looming, Virginia officials are seeking to reassure the public they are prepared as they reacted to harsh criticism of their response to a storm earlier this week that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95. In contrast to his response to Monday’s storm, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of the wintry weather that’s expected to move into the state late Thursday. He also has asked the Virginia National Guard for assistance. His office says the measures are necessary this time because of the lingering effects of the first storm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people who assaulted officers and committed other crimes still haven’t been caught. The investigation into last January’s insurrection has been a massive undertaking for federal law enforcement officials. More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack. Arrests are still being made regularly. But 250 people seen on video assaulting police at the Capitol still haven’t been fully identified and apprehended by the FBI. Another 100 are being sought for other crimes tied to the riot. For FBI agents working the cases, the job is far from over.

