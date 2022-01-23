Explore the Top 20 Best Online MBA Programs

See the top online business programs.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has gained popularity with many college students. Getting an MBA degree online can make it easier for students with a busy schedule to earn a business degree from anywhere. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties such as finance and marketing. Here are the top 20 of the 2022 Best Online MBA Programs, including ties.
20 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)
Academic year founded: before 1998-1999
Total enrollment: 281
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $456 per credit (in-state); $671 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the Miller College of Business.
20 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 447
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,290 per credit (in-state); $2,316 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the Poole College of Management.
20 (tie). Rice University (Jones) (TX)
Academic year founded: 2018-2019
Total enrollment: 488
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,036 per credit
Learn more about the Jones Graduate School of Business.
20 (tie). Washington State University
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 1,684
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $855 per credit
Learn more about Washington State’s Carson College of Business.
16 (tie). University of Kansas
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 394
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $865 per credit
Learn more about the University of Kansas.
16 (tie). University of Pittsburgh (Katz)
Academic year founded: 2017-2018
Total enrollment: 291
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,043 per credit (in-state); $1,767 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the Katz Graduate School of Business.
16 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 275
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,300 per credit
Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.
16 (tie). Villanova University (PA)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 359
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,409 per credit
Learn more about the Villanova School of Business.
15. Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 899
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,236 per credit
Learn more about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.
12 (tie). University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 489
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,682 per credit
Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business
12 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 900
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,590 per credit
Learn more about the Isenberg School of Management.
12 (tie). University of Mississippi
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 102
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $848 per credit
Learn more about the University of Mississippi.
9 (tie). Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)
Academic year founded: 2009-2010
Total enrollment: 47
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,660 per credit
Learn more about the Saunders College of Business.
9 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 279
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $947 per credit (in-state); $1,833 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the UT–Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management.
9 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 372
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $800 per credit
Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.
7 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 335
Application deadline: April 29
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,247 per credit
Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.
7 (tie). University of Arizona (Eller)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 418
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,145 per credit
Learn more about the University of Arizona.
5 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 717
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,208 per credit
Learn more about the University of Florida.
5 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)
Academic year founded: 2017-2018
Total enrollment: 158
Application deadline: April 29
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,258 per credit
Learn more about the Foster School of Business.
4. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 166
Application deadline: April 18
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,187 per credit
Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.
1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 1,639
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,449 per credit
Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.
1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 766
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,025 per credit
Learn more about the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.
1 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 360
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,092 per credit
Learn about the USC Marshall School of Business
Wondering how an online MBA might impact your job prospects? Find out what employers think about attending b-school online. For advice on financing your degree, explore the U.S. News resource center on paying for an online education. Check out all the online education rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for more advice.
