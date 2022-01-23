Explore the Top 20 Best Online MBA Programs

See the top online business programs. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has gained popularity with many college students. Getting…

Listen now to WTOP News

See the top online business programs.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has gained popularity with many college students. Getting an MBA degree online can make it easier for students with a busy schedule to earn a business degree from anywhere. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties such as finance and marketing. Here are the top 20 of the 2022 Best Online MBA Programs, including ties.

20 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)

Academic year founded: before 1998-1999

Total enrollment: 281

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $456 per credit (in-state); $671 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Miller College of Business.

20 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 447

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,290 per credit (in-state); $2,316 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Poole College of Management.

20 (tie). Rice University (Jones) (TX)

Academic year founded: 2018-2019

Total enrollment: 488

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,036 per credit

Learn more about the Jones Graduate School of Business.

20 (tie). Washington State University

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 1,684

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $855 per credit

Learn more about Washington State’s Carson College of Business.

16 (tie). University of Kansas

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 394

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $865 per credit

Learn more about the University of Kansas.

16 (tie). University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

Academic year founded: 2017-2018

Total enrollment: 291

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,043 per credit (in-state); $1,767 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Katz Graduate School of Business.

16 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 275

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,300 per credit

Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.

16 (tie). Villanova University (PA)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 359

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,409 per credit

Learn more about the Villanova School of Business.

15. Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 899

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,236 per credit

Learn more about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

12 (tie). University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 489

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,682 per credit

Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business

12 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 900

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,590 per credit

Learn more about the Isenberg School of Management.

12 (tie). University of Mississippi

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 102

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $848 per credit

Learn more about the University of Mississippi.

9 (tie). Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)

Academic year founded: 2009-2010

Total enrollment: 47

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,660 per credit

Learn more about the Saunders College of Business.

9 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 279

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $947 per credit (in-state); $1,833 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the UT–Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management.

9 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 372

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $800 per credit

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.

7 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 335

Application deadline: April 29

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,247 per credit

Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

7 (tie). University of Arizona (Eller)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 418

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,145 per credit

Learn more about the University of Arizona.

5 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 717

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,208 per credit

Learn more about the University of Florida.

5 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)

Academic year founded: 2017-2018

Total enrollment: 158

Application deadline: April 29

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,258 per credit

Learn more about the Foster School of Business.

4. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 166

Application deadline: April 18

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,187 per credit

Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.

1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 1,639

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $1,449 per credit

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 766

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,025 per credit

Learn more about the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

1 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 360

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2021-2022: $2,092 per credit

Learn about the USC Marshall School of Business

Learn more about online programs.

Wondering how an online MBA might impact your job prospects? Find out what employers think about attending b-school online. For advice on financing your degree, explore the U.S. News resource center on paying for an online education. Check out all the online education rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for more advice.

Best Online MBA Programs

— 1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)

— 1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

— 1 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

— 4. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

— 5 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)

— 5 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)

— 7 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)

— 7 (tie). University of Arizona (Eller)

— 9 (tie). Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders)

— 9 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas

— 9 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

— 12 (tie). University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

— 12 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)

— 12 (tie). University of Mississippi

— 15. Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

— 16 (tie). University of Kansas

— 16 (tie). University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

— 16 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)

— 16 (tie). Villanova University

— 20 (tie). Ball State University (Miller)

— 20 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)

— 20 (tie). Rice University (Jones)

— 20 (tie). Washington State University

More from U.S. News

See the Top Online Bachelor’s Programs

3 Things You May Not Know About Online MBAs

10 Big Mistakes Online Students Make

Explore the Top 20 Best Online MBA Programs originally appeared on usnews.com