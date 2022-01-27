Colleges With The Highest Application Fees

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Costs affiliated with earning a postsecondary degree can add up. But expenses like tuition, housing, meal plans, coursework supplies and student organization dues are not the only price tags students and families need to be aware of.

Some fees occur even before students enroll at a college or university.

College applications, for example, often require an essay, transcript and SAT or ACT test scores — although many schools are becoming test optional. Taking the SAT or ACT costs $55 and up to $85, respectively, with additional fees for late registration, cancellations or testing site changes.

Many colleges also require an application fee prior to submission. Prices vary but range up to $100.

Among the 889 ranked colleges who participated in U.S. News’ annual survey, the average application fee was nearly $45. The 64 schools with the highest application fees — all at least $75 — charged an average of about $78. Twenty-two of these 64 schools charged more than that, with Arkansas Baptist College topping the list at $100.

However, fee waivers are available in certain circumstances. Students and families can visit the College Board or Common App website to learn about eligibility requirements.

The schools with the highest application fees are predominately National Universities — 53 out of 64 schools — which are typically researched-focused institutions that offer a variety of undergraduate majors in addition to master’s and doctoral programs.

Some ranked in the top 10 for National Universities, including Columbia University in New York, Harvard University in Massachusetts and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, all tied at No. 2; Yale University in Connecticut at No. 5; Stanford University in California and the University of Chicago, both tied at No. 6; the University of Pennsylvania at No. 8; and Duke University in North Carolina, California Institute of Technology and Northwestern University in Illinois, all tied at No. 9.

Three of the schools featured on the list are categorized as National Liberal Arts Colleges while eight are considered Regional Colleges or Regional Universities with representation from the North, South and West regions.

Below is a list of the 64 colleges that reported the highest application fees in 2021. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,850 colleges and universities for our 2021 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The college application fee data above is correct as of January. 28, 2022.

