Calling all startups! Inno Madness bracket competition now accepting nominations.

We’re getting ready to kick off Inno Madness, our annual contest formerly known as Tech Madness, which aims to build awareness and excitement for the region’s innovation universe and the companies that make it what it is. Nothing wrong with a little fun-and-friendly competition, right?

So we’re building the bracket — and we’d love your input.

Here’s what we want from you: Nominate your contenders. We’re looking for startups or small businesses that are private, tech-enabled or, if not, supporting local innovation in some way. We’re accepting submissions over the next few weeks, until Feb. 6.

Then we’ll put together the roster. Companies advance through the matchups based on your votes.

At that point, we’ll ask you: Who would you invest in? Think about the enterprises you’d back — for the fastest return, the safest bet or the long game. Pick the models you think will succeed, or the missions you want to see succeed. Vote for your own company,…