NEW YEAR'S DAY: Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | New Year's around the world | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:42 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

‘A hell of a year’: GOP eyes big 2022, but weaknesses remain

US and Russia face deep differences ahead of Ukraine talks

Chief justice: Judges must better avoid financial conflicts

Airline trade group seeks delay in 5G communications launch

New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

Nursing home workers are urged to get boosters as cases soar

House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed

Defense secretary taking more authority for use of DC Guard

States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing

‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up