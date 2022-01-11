AP Top Political News at 10:22 p.m. EST

Biden challenges Senate on voting: ‘Tired of being quiet!’
Abrams noticeably absent from Biden’s voting rights push
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aide, 2 GOP strategists
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother
Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug
US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows
Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.