AP Top Political News at 10:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

US halts Egypt military aid over rights after huge arms sale

Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House

Swastikas scrawled on Union Station in Washington

Court throws Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law into doubt

Court ruling gives Biden chance for reset on climate policy

